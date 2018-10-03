Gun control advocates push to take firearms from those accused of threatening violence
EMILY MILLER: Crying racism is the new Washington political game
EMILY MILLER: Hillary Clinton can't shoot straight on gun control
DC gun carry rights case blocked in court
Washington, D.C. is the only place in the country where no one is allowed to legally carry a gun outside the home. District residents are trying to challenge the law in court, but the justice system has denied them due process. The almost five-year delay in Palmer v. District of Columbia is so extreme that some suspect political games.