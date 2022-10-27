Amanda Brown Lierman is the executive director of Supermajority, a women’s equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages who are coming together to create a future where women are truly equal.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Amanda Brown Lierman is the executive director of Supermajority, a women’s equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages who are coming together to create a future where women are truly equal.