Julia Jeffress Sadler is a Licensed Professional Counselor and the Girls Minister at First Baptist Church of Dallas. She is the mother to miracle triplets, reality tv personality, and author of Pray Big Things, releasing September 2019. Connect with Julia at juliajsadler.com. 

May 10

Julia Jeffress Sadler: Mother’s Day and infertility, the silent struggle

I remember my first Mother’s Day after having three miscarriages in less than a year. I was sitting on the front row of our megachurch, waiting for the inevitable recognition of all the mothers in the room. Would I stand in acknowledgment of the fact that I was a mom even though all my babies were in heaven? Would I stay seated while feeling like I was betraying the little lives who had been but were no more? Was standing making some kind of statement? Was staying seated ignoring the reality that three little lives had been created and lost, were missed and not forgotten?