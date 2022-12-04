Josiah Haken is CEO of City Relief, a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting those experiencing or at risk of homelessness to the resources they need to improve their lives. Josiah is widely recognized as a "go-to person" in New York City when it comes to teaching others how to engage with the unhoused community. Josiah has his Masters of Arts in Ministry, Leadership and Culture from Fresno Pacific University. In 2022, he published his first book, "Neighbors With No Doors, the Truth About Homlessness, and How You Can Make a Difference." He believes and teaches anyone who cares to listen that the poor and homeless deserve the best that we can offer and not just our leftovers.