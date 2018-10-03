Dr. Alex Himaya is the author of "Jesus Hates Religion: Finding Grace in a Works Driven Culture" and founding and Senior Pastor of theCHURCH at BattleCreek, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is one of the fastest growing churches in America, having grown from 120 to over 5,500 in just eight years. Himaya received his bachelor's degree from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas and his Masters degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. He finished his Doctorate in Church Growth and Evangelism in May 2002.