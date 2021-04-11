Nile Gardiner is the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, and a former aide to Lady Thatcher.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Former aide to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
Nile Gardiner is the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, and a former aide to Lady Thatcher.