Jose W. Fernandez

Opinion: Trump is counting on Latinos' voting apathy, and that may fire back
Recent polls of Latino voters are forecasting a blowout by Hillary Clinton tomorrow. According to the latest Washington Post-Univision survey, 67% of Hispanics intend to vote for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday against only 19% for Donald Trump. Latino Decisions predicts even better numbers for Clinton: 79% versus 18% for the Republican candidate. In some states like Arizona and Nevada, Clinton beats Trump by around 50% among Hispanic voters.