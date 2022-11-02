Democrats’ losing abortion strategy doubles down on extremism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just when you think the Biden administration couldn’t stoop any lower, the president is doubling down on abortion extremism. His closing pitch to voters is that, if they elect Democratic majorities in Congress on November 8, the first bill he’ll sign next year will mandate abortion on demand in all 50 states.

In their desperation to hold onto power, Democrats have spent nearly $320 million on ads pushing this agenda, The New York Times reports – 10 times the amount spent for ads about abortion for every dollar spent focused on inflation, and more than twice as much as they’ve spent on ads about crime.

Let that sink in. President Joe Biden’s No. 1 priority isn’t ending inflation, protecting families from crime, ending the crisis at our southern border or helping students who’ve suffered terribly from school shutdowns. It’s enshrining an absolute federal "right" to abortion on demand – past the point when babies have heartbeats and can feel pain, even up until birth – all paid for by taxpayers.

Such extremism isn’t confined to the White House. Almost every Democrat in Congress has already voted for the grossly misnamed Women’s Health Protection Act, which would block both state and federal lawmakers from protecting the unborn. Far from merely "codifying Roe v. Wade," this bill would even override longstanding, commonsense laws that were upheld prior to the Dobbs decision, such as parental notification, informed consent and protections for health professionals from being coerced to participate in abortions.

And since the ends justify the means to the pro-abortion Left, Biden has already come out in support of destroying the Senate filibuster to shut down opposition and force his radical views on Americans.

This extremism is a far cry from the days when leading Democrats used to call for abortion to be "safe, legal and rare." It won’t stop them from losing Congress, either. Democrats’ abortion agenda is out of touch with the majority of Americans – but it’s all they have, and they are clinging to it.

Democrats’ position defies reason. Democratic candidates across the country such as Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman, Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, and Wisconsin lieutenant governor and Senate nominee Mandela Barnes have yet to state a single coherent limit on abortion they would support.

Some are falling back on "the standard of Roe v. Wade," without mentioning that standard gave us the same extreme late-term abortion policies as China and North Korea. Others, like Fetterman, openly call abortion a "sacred right." Abrams even went so far as to claim that unborn children’s heartbeats are a myth made up by men and suggested that aborting babies is the solution to our nation’s serious economic woes.

Sadly, science and compassion are irrelevant to the Democratic Party’s radical base. What does matter is propping up the brutal abortion industry at all costs.

Thankfully, pro-life Republicans are making it increasingly difficult for their opponents to hide their extreme views. And the stakes of this year’s elections could not be higher. Since the Dobbs victory, two dozen states have laws in effect or soon to be in effect that could save as many as 200,000 lives annually. That’s the kind of progress everyone – Republican and Democrat – should rally around. But Democrats are doubling down on death, not life.

If Biden and the Democrats get their way, all this progress will be reversed, abortion on demand until birth will be the "law of the land," and those who dare protest will be treated as criminals and terrorists. The American people deserve a country that upholds the right to life, which has been our national promise from the Declaration of Independence onward. For the sake of countless unborn children and their mothers, voters must stop the Democrats’ abortion extremism – at the ballot box and beyond.

Nikki R. Haley (@NikkiHaley) served as governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017, before serving as United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2017-2019.