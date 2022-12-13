Calling all moms, it's time to teach our daughters corporations don’t get to decide their identity as women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What’s so special about being a woman?

Not much these days if you listen to popular culture and the corporate world. With a string of overt attacks on women and girls seemingly intent on destroying our kids’ innocence and wiping femininity off the map, it’s open season on all things female.

It hasn't even been 60 years since Betty Friedan published "The Feminine Mystique," which launched the modern feminist movement. Fast-forward to today, men are infiltrating female sports teams, hijacking women’s beauty brands and redefining what it means to be a woman. Corporate America is sexualizing children in high profile ad campaigns and attempting to sell toddler girls on the notion that they can be boys.

Increasingly, the mystique of being feminine — along with the female identity — seems to be dwindling by the day.

Paging all feminists! But that sound you hear is crickets.

We used to instill in girls that their opportunities are endless, but now men are quite literally taking them away, while the so-called feminists are MIA. It’s almost as if we’re reverting to a time when a woman’s identity is defined by the opposite sex. Has anybody thought to ask what message we’re sending our daughters?

Ulta Beauty’s "The Joy of Girlhood" podcast featured a transgender TikTok star openly mocking women, talking about "all things girlhood," including how he "absolutely can" be a mom one day.

Since Ulta’s target audience is women you would think they would want to appeal to them and not insult them. You’d think.

But here’s a fun fact. According to a semi-annual Gen Z survey, Ulta is the favorite beauty store among female teens. With that knowledge, is it a coincidence they would feature a transgender person to discuss "girlhood" if what they’re really trying to do is redefine "girlhood?"

Just asking the question.

Speaking of redefining girlhood, American Girl spent years promoting self-esteem and the unique individuality of girls and their unlimited horizons, while building an empire in the process.

Whether it’s an astronaut or an animal lover on a wildlife adventure, they sold innocence and possibility to our daughters.

Now they’ve gone from celebrating girl-size heroes throughout history to selling a guidebook for girls as young as 3 on how to be a boy. Just like that, they’ve done a complete 180 and stripped girls of their identity, erasing everything that makes them uniquely female and special.

Any guesses on how long until it becomes the "American Persons" store?

Gloria Steinem, who is widely known as the mother of feminism once said, "I assumed that I would have to marry the man I wanted to become."

Now we’re just telling our toddlers they can become a man. We’re abolishing our children’s innocence right along with their femininity.

In November, the fashion geniuses at Balenciaga, in a repulsive show of depravity, decided sexualizing kids in a photo shoot — by having them pose with teddy bears in bondage gear — would be a fabulous way to hawk their overpriced junk.

Can we just stop everything for a minute and ask the obvious question: Who tells them this is OK?

And what about those men and boys who are encroaching on, and dominating, women's sports teams. They’re undercutting our daughters and stealing titles our girls worked, trained and sacrificed years to achieve, essentially abolishing them from competitive sports.

Take for example, in November, a sophomore transgender female ran cross country in the girls’ division of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) 1A State Finals. The sophomore finished in 18th place, but had "she" competed with the boys "she" would have finished 145th place.

That sounds completely fair. How high will "she" finish as a senior?

This is not an isolated incident. Sadly, all over the country female athletes, regardless of age, are losing sports competitions to men identifying as transgender women who are hijacking their female athletic competitions.

Ironically, the entire premise of feminism is to make life more fair for women. Instead, we’re being erased.

The so-called feminists were all in with their vile pink hats after the 2016 election yelling that their rights were under attack simply because Donald Trump got elected president. But now that women are actually being attacked there are no organized women’s marches, no signs, no crocheted hats — ok, thank goodness for no hats.

In fact, earlier this year Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her confirmation hearing, was asked what a woman is, and she refused to answer the question saying she’s not a biologist.

Well, unlike Justice Jackson, most women are not interested in playing by these new woke culture rules that seek to erase, redefine, rewrite and reset what a woman is and what femininity looks like. We’ve spent years defining ourselves, and we have no interest in listening to corporate America and popular culture dictate the terms of our identity.

We need to teach our daughters that their identity as women is not negotiable, it’s unique and special, and it should be embraced — not erased.