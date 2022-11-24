Hannah Anderson is the author of the new book Heaven and Nature Sing: 25 Advent Reflections to Bring Joy to the World (B&H Publishing, 2022). She lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia with her husband, Nathan, and three children. Read More
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Hannah Anderson is the author of the new book Heaven and Nature Sing: 25 Advent Reflections to Bring Joy to the World (B&H Publishing, 2022). She lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia with her husband, Nathan, and three children. Read More