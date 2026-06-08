Lindsey Vonn's six-pack leaves heads spinning, NFL WAG enjoys a bikini country club & disgusting HelloFresh

First weekend of June in the books. Second week of June on tap. Summer is rolling right along, even though we're not even technically in it yet.

Yeah, OK. The astronomical calendar can kick rocks. We're in it, boys and girls. I'm at the point in the year where I have to meticulously map out my lawn-mowing days, just to try to keep it to once a week. We've got friends coming to the house this Friday for the first time, and my grass is ready for a haircut TODAY.

But if I mow today, I have to mow again Friday afternoon. No shot it'll look presentable in four days. None. They'll think we live in the Everglades. So, I have to try and wait it out until at least Wednesday, and hope the afternoon storms give me a window to get the job done.

Joe, of course, would tell me to wait till Thursday. Can't do that in Florida. Not this time of year. Not with St. Augustine grass and the rain we've been dealing with lately.

THURSDAY NIGHT MOWING LEAGUE WANTS 40 MILLION AMERICANS TO STOP WASTING WEEKENDS ON THEIR LAWNS

But, this is why we grind all year. For this time of year. This is our Super Bowl down here in Florida. We rest between October and April for times like these.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where Lindsey Vonn dominates a trip to Monaco over the weekend as she continues to work her way back from the devastating knee injury. She's doing well, for those wondering!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, college baseball continues to deliver, NFL WAG Stephanie Niles checks in, and does anyone here use HelloFresh? You're gonna wanna smash that "cancel subscription" button after you see the disgusting promo they're pushing for Pride Month.

Seriously, it's so bad, I thought it was AI. It is not. You'll see.

Grab you $225 if you have it lying around, sign up for a Cameo from Kirk Herbstreit's DOG, and then settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Lindsey Vonn turned heads as F1 turned laps

This Kirk Herbstreit. Goodness gracious. I don't even know what to say anymore.

First of all, I love Herbie. I think him and McAfee on College GameDay are great. The way he treated Lee Corso the last 4-5 years made me feel all warm and fuzzy on a Saturday morning before the 24 beers did just that later in the day.

I think Herbie's one of the best color guys in the game, both in college and the NFL. Sure, he went a little nuts during the insufferable summer of 2020, but I've made my peace with that at this point. It's been six years. Whatever.

But the Peter stuff is just insane. WHY is Kirk making a Cameo? Better yet, WHY is he teasing having his dog in it? I don't get it.

The dog stuff from Herbie over the past three years has just been nuts to me. It started off as a funny little bit every once in a while, and now the dog(s) is EVERYWHERE. At every game, in every stadium, at every broadcast.

And this isn't even an anti-dog rant! Amber loves dogs. I'm not the biggest dog person on the planet, but I get it. I grew up with a million dogs in our family.

LINDSEY VONN DITCHES HER UNDERSHIRT IN A FIERY RED PANTSUIT, MAGGIE SAJAK IS A FORCE & COACH ATTACKS UMPIRE!

You wanna love your dog? Go for it. But good God man, do we need Peter on Cameo now? It's enough already.

Less dogs, more football, Herbie! Let's course-correct this thing before it's too late!

OK, that's our Ted Talk for today.

Let's get class started by turning laps in Monaco with Lindsey Vonn!

What a weekend of #content!

What a comeback we're witnessing over the past few months from Lindsey Vonn. What a patriot.

We all thought she was toast after scrambling her leg ahead of the Olympics, but she's picked herself up, dusted herself off, and she's off to the races once again.

It's called the American dream, folks. This is what it's all about. God, I love this country.

OK, let's get to the best (college baseball) content from a loaded weekend!

The effort wasn't great here & Goodbye Fresh!

Another solid weekend of #content, mainly out of the college baseball world. What a heater June Madness is on right now. I've never been more right about something in my life.

Couple thoughts ...

"This president has no business showing up in New York City" is among the dumber things Stephen A. has said, and that is a long, and impressive, list. Donald Trump was dominating NYC while Stephen A. was still in diapers. I'd argue that he has more business showing up than any other president ... maybe ever?

PS: I'm SURE Stephen A. would've said the same about Obama during a Knicks NBA Finals game!

Bill Belichick looks great! I wrote about Troy's Jabe Ruth over the weekend. He's maybe the most electric player in the entire tournament. What a home run. Patriotic bounce house!!! Is there anything worse in the world than an angry White liberal female news reporter? Gives me the shivers every time. "Let’s go make some seniors cry" is a GREAT baseball line.

Speaking of ... let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? I need a ruling here from the class on this effort from the USC center fielder yesterday afternoon:

This doesn't seem to be getting a ton of play today, which is why I'm asking you all ...

Am I missing something, or did this kid sort of give up on that ball with the game on the line? I've watched it a dozen times and tried to pause it right at the 7-second mark each time.

To me, he starts his slide before he even gets to the track, goes feet first because that's what you're taught so you don't hurt yourself, and then pulls his glove back in at the end. And that's all well and good, except for the fact that this WAS YOUR SEASON on the line!

You HAVE to go all out there, right? Concussion be damned. Head be damned. You dive for that ball and let the chips fall where they may. You may not make the catch, and that's fine. But there needs to be a hole in that wall when you're done with it.

Wild.

On the way out, let's go ahead and check in with the insufferable scumbags over at HelloFresh!

Truly vile stuff from HelloFresh. I don't say that often, by the way. Most of the BS in the world, I let slide, because I'm not easily offended.

And this doesn't even offend me. It's honestly just disgusting. Deeply, deeply disgusting.

What an insufferable company. The First Lady and I used to use HelloFresh (and Blue Apron, the real OG) all the time when we first got married. I'm so ashamed now.

Imagine waking up one day and thinking to yourself, "You know what this food service company needs? An ad that promotes clearing out the rectum in preparation for a month of gay sex."

DANICA PATRICK IMPRESSES THE MAHA CROWD BY TAKING UP TENNIS AS HER NEWEST FITNESS WORKOUT, BAT DOGS & MEAT!

These people are NUTS. We live in truly insane times. I wouldn't order from these scumbags if they contained the last crumb on EARTH. I'd rather die.

I cannot believe that's a real promotion. It really is a cult. That whole side is just one giant cult.

OK, that's it for today. I hate to end it on an angry note, so here's Stephanie Niles, the fiancée of Bucs backup QB Jake Browning, settling in nicely in Tampa ahead of training camp.

See you Wednesday.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).