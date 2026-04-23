'Happy Draft Day' from Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt and her red bikini

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. Eastern in Pittsburgh, Pa. All eyes will be locked in on the draft stage as teams make their first-round selections.

From the looks of it, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt will not be in attendance. But that doesn’t mean the draft isn’t on her mind, and that she's slacking off on her duties as a front office leader.

She's locked in and the draft is still front and center even at the poolside location from which she checked in on social media. The Chiefs have two first-round picks, No. 9 and No. 29, as they head into the evening.

They're trying to improve the roster and put themselves back in position to make it back to the playoffs after their 10-year postseason streak came to an end last year. Two first-round draft picks are nice and so is top-down leadership. That's where Gracie Hunt comes in.

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On draft day she's in red even if that means she's in a bikini.

If you've been following along with her offseason up to this point you know that she's engaged to Derek Green, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, which is excellent news for the future of the franchise. There aren’t any doubts about where his loyalties are.

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Not only that, you know that she's been going even harder in the workout department. That helps put the rest of her "Happy Draft Day" into focus. She's focused on the draft and is passing along some fitness pointers as well. For fans of franchises that lack leadership, this is what it looks like.

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Gracie included the following with her draft day acknowledgment: "take your peptides, eat your veggies, hit the gym, get your sleep, love others well, and be your own most valuable player."

Happy draft day from Gracie Hunt, her red bikini and her health and fitness tips.