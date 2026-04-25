Why we started expecting leaders to manage our feelings

A patient recently described his boss as "emotionally unsafe." What he meant, after a few minutes of unpacking it, was something much simpler: his boss had given him blunt feedback, set a clear deadline, and didn’t spend much time softening the message.

That exchange has become remarkably common and captures a much larger cultural shift. Americans now expect authority figures to do more than lead. We expect them to absorb anxiety, validate emotions, and reduce discomfort before they ever make a demand. In other words, we now want leaders to behave like therapists. That may feel good in the moment, but it’s often terrible for performance.

The job of a leader — whether a mayor, CEO, coach, or school administrator — is not to make people feel emotionally settled before every difficult decision. It’s to confront reality, establish standards, and move people toward outcomes they may not initially like. But our culture now distrusts that kind of leadership. Directness is often confused with insensitivity. Standards get recast as pressure. Accountability sounds harsh. Even ordinary hierarchy can begin to feel psychologically threatening in a culture that treats discomfort itself as a problem.

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As a psychotherapist, I see the confusion clearly. It’s part of the broader pattern I explore in my forthcoming book, Therapy Nation , where I examine how therapeutic expectations have moved far beyond the consulting room and into leadership, schools, workplaces, and public life. Good therapy absolutely makes room for validation, but it does not stop there. The point is growth, responsibility, and behavioral change. Therapy that merely helps people feel better without helping them function better is bad therapy, and leadership works the same way. A good coach doesn’t spend the season helping players feel endlessly understood. He helps them perform. A strong boss doesn’t remove every ounce of workplace stress. He clarifies expectations and holds people to them. A parent cannot raise resilient children by cushioning every disappointment before it lands.

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Our institutions now reward leaders who excel at emotional caretaking over those who can actually produce order. You see it everywhere: executives who speak in the language of reassurance while results slide, public officials who perform empathy while disorder worsens, school leaders who prioritize emotional climate over standards, and managers who fear honest feedback because someone might experience it as harm.

I often hear younger patients describe competent leadership in almost entirely emotional terms. A boss is "good" because he is affirming. A professor is respected because she is emotionally attuned. A manager is trusted because he creates a sense of psychological safety. Those qualities can matter, of course, but when they become the primary standard, institutions begin to drift away from performance and toward mood management.

People become less practiced at receiving correction without personalizing it, less able to separate discomfort from harm, and less willing to endure the friction that growth requires. Over time, the culture itself starts selecting leaders who are best at reducing anxiety rather than producing excellence. That rarely makes institutions stronger.

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When leaders become too preoccupied with managing feelings, people get less practice handling frustration, taking correction, and functioning under pressure—the very experiences that build resilience. Standards soften, performance slips, and over time the institution itself loses its edge. That matters because life rarely organizes itself around emotional comfort. Markets don’t. Competition doesn’t. Parenting doesn’t. Relationships don’t. Sports certainly don’t.

One of the most important psychological muscles adults need is the ability to tolerate difficult truths without requiring them to be endlessly softened, and strong leadership helps build that muscle. The problem with a culture that expects leaders to function like therapists is that it starts to pathologize the very experiences that make people stronger: pressure, hierarchy, correction, disappointment, and delayed gratification.

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Feeling understood is comforting, but leadership asks something different from us. The more we ask authority figures to settle our emotions before they challenge us, the more we risk turning leadership into reassurance. That may lower anxiety in the short term, but over time it leaves people, and the institutions they depend on, weaker.