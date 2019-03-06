New York Post: Yeah, this looks like a border crisis

More than 76,000 migrants crossed the southern border illegally last month, the highest number in 12 years. So much for all those media “fact checks” arguing that there’s no emergency to justify President Trump’s wall.

Immigration officials say the number is only going to increase, creating what Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan warns is “a “border security and a humanitarian crisis.”

NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL PRESIDENT: THERE IS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY ON OUR BORDER -- HERE'S PROOF

Why are they coming in such vast numbers? Because smugglers have put them wise to how to take advantage of recent court decisions to claim asylum and remain here indefinitely.

They’re coming (mainly from Guatemala) in ever-larger groups, mostly families as opposed to individuals. They’ve been told that if they cross the border illegally, they only need cry “asylum.” And adults traveling with children have a better chance to stay.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.