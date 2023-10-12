Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

The world's oldest hatred, gender confusion, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: This is the worst terrorist attack is Israel's history Video

Sean Hannity: This is the worst terrorist attack is Israel's history

FOX News host Sean Hannity provides insight on Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host provides insight on Hamas' deadly attack on Israel. Continue watching…

MISSING IN ISRAEL – Where are you, 19-year-old Roni? Every parent's worst nightmare has arrived. Continue reading…

THE WORLD'S OLDEST HATRED – Why do children, after going to American colleges, turn out to be so hostile toward Israel? Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Progressives like AOC accuse the country of ethnic cleansing. Continue watching…

INSANITY – We cannot condemn our children and grandchildren to a lifetime of misery. We have the courage to tackle our growing debt. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Democrats are shocked to find racism in their own ranks. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Democrats are shocked to find racism in their own ranks Video

NEWT – There's only one thing Israel must do now to Hamas. Continue reading…

GENDER CONFUSION – What young people in crisis need is the opportunity to strengthen their bonds with family and community. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Three reasons why RFK Jr. poses a real threat to Biden. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.12.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.