World needs America to stand strong, but not stand alone

Our nation stands at a critical juncture. Now, more than ever, we need strength in Washington. The challenges we face, both at home and abroad, demand unwavering leadership and a resolute commitment to fortifying America’s position on the world stage.

In my role as the honorary chair of The Bastion Institute, I’ve consistently highlighted the importance of strong, bold leadership for the security and prosperity of this great country.

The world is evermore interconnected. Two oceans that once provided a buffer now seem insufficient. The ripple effects of international decisions are felt in the daily lives of every American. We must recognize the urgency of addressing these challenges and strive to unite some of the brightest minds in our nation to chart a course toward refortifying America's global standing.

The recent tumultuous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan under President Biden’s watch has left scars on our international relationships and eroded our credibility. China is on the rise in the Indo-Pacific, but even more frightening, in our own back yard – sending fentanyl precursor chemicals to Mexico and growing in influence across South America.

Here in the homeland, the Chinese Communist Party has been allowed to buy U.S. farmland near military installations and fly a spy balloon from Alaska to South Carolina. In addition, the situation at our southern border is untenable, with over 160 people on the terror watchlist infiltrating our country on this president’s watch.

And as a result of the unfettered, unlimited illegal immigration and human and drug trafficking, every state has become a border state.

In the face of uncertainty, The Bastion Institute stands as a beacon of collaboration and strategic thinking, bringing together the brightest minds in security and foreign policy. The United States must embrace a robust national defense and rebuild and strengthen our alliances.

I believe in America first, always, but never America alone. We must once again become the steadfast partner of choice, upholding the values of life, liberty and opportunity for all, to ensure the stability of our own nation.

Our federal government's overarching mission is, and must be, the protection of our people. But right now, our government is failing. It is only through unwavering leadership, strong partnerships, and a commitment to our values that we can ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous future for every American. Together, we will once again make the United States a bastion of strength in this ever-changing world.