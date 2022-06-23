Women are being erased by wokesters intent on replacing them with 'birthing persons'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Do women still exist? According to the Democratic Party, the answer is no.

During a recent event in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to "menstruating people" instead of women.

She’s not the first Democrat to delete women from existence in this way. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used "menstruating person" last year. Also last year, the ACLU altered a Ruth Bader Ginsburg quote to erase mention of "women," which was extra awkward as Ginsburg was co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU. Person’s Rights doesn’t have quite the same ring.

Even health agencies have been following this insane language usage off a cliff. In New York, Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, had to apologize when she used "birthing people" for white people but "mothers" for people of color. The apology was because no one is a mother. Her PR team released a statement saying "we apologize for inadvertently gendering Black and Puerto Rican birthing people." Yes, how dare you call mothers … mothers.

The Biden administration also replaced "mother" with "birthing person" in their ​​Maternal Health Guidance. Maternal! It’s right there in the word. What an abject embarrassment.

Whitmer’s comment was particularly interesting because she was discussing abortion, traditionally a topic of "women’s rights" for the left. But because they’ve wrapped themselves into a puzzle of their own wokeness, what used to be considered important for women no longer can be. Now we’re reduced to "menstruating people."

It’s not just that the left has decided to cater to an infinitesimally tiny minority. After all, how many people in a country of 330 million who are having babies are also uncomfortable with the word "woman?" Unlikely. A 2019 Guardian piece noted "According to figures compiled by Medicare for Australia, one of the few national surveys, 75 people who identified as male gave birth naturally or via C-section there in 2016, and 40 in 2017." Australia has 25 million people. Using their numbers, we would have fewer than 1,000 people in any given year who might not be comfortable with the word woman to describe them as they give birth.

The real problem is that Democrats are trying to rearrange our entire language, and that includes for our health agencies, in order to conform to this.

Men are not being similarly erased. We don’t see "sperm producers" as a term used for men. It’s only women who are being targeted for this deletion. The wokesters haven’t thought this through. If there are no women, why would there be Women’s Studies departments? Why would it be interesting or impressive that Kamala Harris is the first female vice president?

Normal people have to resist this twisting of our language. Women are not a figment of our imagination. They cannot be altered to fit some new woke ideal. We are not birthing people or menstruating people or any other absurd term the left has decided to call us. We must fight this because we know it will not end here.