Donald Trump Jr.: Vote Loeffler and Perdue – Georgia, here's what's at stake in Jan. 5 runoff elections

The fate of our country is in your hands, Georgia. The only thing stopping radical liberal policies from becoming law is your vote.

If you believe in the promises President Donald Trump delivered on, you must support Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. They will be a backstop against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the radical squad from undoing his record for the American people.

If you believe the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Democrats, you’re not alone. But you cannot stay home on Jan. 5. Sitting out this crucial election will ENSURE Democrats win – and Georgia and America can’t afford to let that happen.

A Democrat majority in the Senate will work to dismantle everything we’ve fought so hard for. Democrats will immediately abolish the filibuster, allowing them to pass any far-left policy they want with a simple majority vote.

My friends Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are the only things standing between dangerous, jobs-killing liberal policies that hurt hardworking Georgians from being passed through Congress.

The economy is on the ballot in Georgia. Democrats want more lockdowns, they have blocked direct payments to hardworking Americans who lost income during COVID, and they want to repeal the Trump tax cuts that put money back in the pockets of Americans.

Energy and American jobs are on the ballot in Georgia. If Democrats win in Georgia, the House and Senate will try to pass the jobs-killing Green New Deal, which would put thousands of Georgia businesses out of business and workers out of jobs.

Our military is on the ballot in Georgia. Democrats will cut military spending – and troops at Fort Benning and Fort Gordon – and their families will feel it.

Stand up for the America First agenda – stand up for everything my father is fighting for.

Your family’s safety is on the ballot in Georgia. Progressives in Pelosi’s conference have called for defunding the police – at a time when our cities and suburbs have faced terrifying civil unrest. Georgians know we need to stand by our men and women in blue.

Border security is on the ballot. Democrats want open borders, allowing criminals and drugs to flow freely into the U.S. They want Georgians' agriculture jobs to be given to illegal immigrants.

The Supreme Court is on the ballot in Georgia. Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court, but if Republicans keep control of the Senate, with Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, they will stop the liberal takeover of the Supreme Court.

National security is on the ballot in Georgia. Democrats want to re-enter the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, which will give money back to the largest state sponsor of terror in the world, and put Iran on a glide-path to get a nuclear weapon.

Sens. Loeffler and Perdue will be votes against this backward, failed policy.

American health care is on the ballot in Georgia. Even after the pandemic that hurt so many Americans, Democrats want to return to one-size-fits-all government-run health care. Georgians want low costs, quality care and choice for their health care.

Stand up for the America First agenda – stand up for everything my father is fighting for – and vote for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for U.S. Senate.

