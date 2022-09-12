Republicans must stop caving to Democrats. America needs clean bill to fund government until new Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Month after month for the last two years, Democrats and President Joe Biden have been able to advance their radical agenda while Republicans have largely been sidelined.

Well, we just got back to Washington after spending August back at home, and families in Florida, Texas, and Utah are FURIOUS. They are sick and tired of watching Washington’s broken status quo continue while they deal with the consequences of reckless spending in Congress.

Who can blame them? As they’ve felt the pain of rising inflation month after month, they’ve had to watch from afar as too many Republicans have caved to the demands of the Democrats carrying out an agenda led by radical leftists in the White House and on Capitol Hill. That must end.

It’s time for Republicans to stand united and demand that Congress pass a clean continuing resolution (CR) that simply maintains current federal spending levels—and not a penny more—until a new Congress begins.

HOUSE RETURNS TO WASHINGTON FACING PROSPECT OF A FUNDING BILL CRISIS

Now, before the liberal media starts losing its mind, let’s make a few things clear. First, forcing Congress to pass a clean CR will not result in ANY cuts to funding or services. What this will do is ensure that the federal government continues to operate as it must for the American people until a new Congress begins in 2023. Second, this is not some convoluted scheme to cause a government shutdown. If Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called a vote tomorrow on a clean CR that extends government funding to January 31, 2023, it would easily pass. This is about accountability and doing what’s right for American taxpayers. That’s it.

Let’s also use this opportunity to dismiss the ridiculous thinking here in Washington that the only way to get some things done is to shove them into a giant spending bill negotiated in secret. It’s lazy and a slap in the face to American taxpayers who are robbed of true accountability and who are paying the price for Washington’s reckless spending and the raging inflation it causes.

If there are other issues that we need to confront, then members should bring them forward for a vote without delay. Anything that is truly urgent can and should be voted on as soon as possible.

Washington cannot continue to get away with holding things hostage so they can be used as political weapons to force yet more irresponsible spending in a government funding bill.

It should also be clear that under no circumstances should any Republican in the new majorities next year vote to fund the Democrats' newly passed army of 87,000 new IRS agents. Instead of funding thousands of new IRS officials to audit and harass Americans, we should spend that money to hire new border patrol agents and finally secure our border.

Congress has one job in this context: to fund the government. Since Congress has failed to fulfill even its most basic duties, the least it can do is remain responsible and accountable to American taxpayers. When Republicans retake the majorities in Congress in January 2023, we will return power back to American families and end the insane spending.

We must ensure Washington prioritizes the needs of the American people by focusing on things like getting our economy back on track, reducing inflation, combatting violent crime, and keeping our families safe.

America is more than $30 TRILLION in debt. The worst move imaginable would be to gift the Democrats one last liberal spending spree in December as they leave power.

It's time for Republicans to stand up and unite. We cannot green light one more liberal priority that will simply send America further in the wrong direction.

We must show strength now and prove to the American people that we will end the madness in Washington and return power back to them, where it rightly belongs.

Republican Ted Cruz represents Texas in the United States Senate.



Republican Mike Lee represents Utah in the United States Senate.