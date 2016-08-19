University implements man ban

If the progressive academic radicals at Princeton University have their way, the New Jersey school will soon be “man-free.”

Dude.

The private university wants to eradicate the word “man” from its vocabulary. It’s all part of an effort to get folks to start using “gender inclusive language.”

Our friends at The College Fix first exposed this gender neutral load of hooey – in a fine story written by Jeremy Beaman.

Staffers at the Ivy League school have been advised to no longer say “man.” Instead, they should use words like “individual,” “person,” or “people.”

Remember George Washington and Benjamin Franklin? Don’t call them our forefathers. Princeton says we should refer to them as our ancestors.

“These communication guidelines reflect the inclusive culture and policies at Princeton University,” read a statement from the school’s HR department.

Check out some of these guidelines:

Use “spouses, partners,” instead of “man and wife.”

Say “person hours” instead of “man hours.”

It’s “anchor” not “anchorman” (Sorry, Will Ferrell).

It’s “nurse,” not “male nurse.”

It’s “office cleaner,” not “cleaning lady.”

And the nonsensical list goes on and on and on.

Lord only knows how many “person hours” it took for them to come up with this load of gender neutral, politically correct foolishness.

Princeton also posted a list of words that are forbidden: businessman, cameraman, chairman, fireman, coed, headmaster, mailman, freshman and salesman. Are you starting to see the pattern?

“Gender-inclusive language is writing and speaking about people in a manner that does not use gender-based words,” according to guidelines complied by Princeton’s HR department.

Anybody know the gender-inclusive word for “pinhead”?

Fortunately, the folks at Princeton were kind enough to define the word “gender binary.”

It’s “the traditional view on human gender, which does not take into consideration individuals who identify as otherwise, including and not limited to transgender, genderqueer, gender non-conforming and/or intersex.”

With all due respect to the academic elites, I prefer to use the traditional view on human gender as defined in the Book of Genesis.

“So God created man in His own image,” that’s what the Good Book says. And that’s the difference between an Ivy League education and a Kudzu League education.

Princeton may be on their way to a gender-inclusive campus, but their man-ban does create some unintended issues.

What are they going to call that guy who is faster than a speeding bullet? Or the fellow who holds onto the ring at a wedding ceremony? Or that 1980’s, GRAMMY-winning, Australian rock band?

Oh, man. Oops. I meant, Oh, person.