Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

NY Post Editorial Board: Why Twitter ban of @realDonaldTrump proves it's not 'just a platform'

Some of Trump’s tweets were untrue and incendiary, but so are the Ayatollah Khamenei’s. His account is still up

By New York Post Editorial Board | New York Post
close
Twitter permanently bans President Trump’s accountVideo

Twitter permanently bans President Trump’s account

President Trump vows to return to social media after bans; ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ cohosts weigh in.

So Twitter has "permanently banned" President Donald Trump’s account.

While this will please Democrats, and perhaps lessen the (justifiable) heat the company is taking from regulators, it just proves again that Twitter’s claims that it is "just a platform" are hogwash.

Some of Trump’s tweets were untrue and incendiary, but so are the Ayatollah Khamenei’s. His account is still up.

The difference is Twitter is run by American liberals, who only really police one type of person, of one political persuasion.

NIKKI HALEY SAYS TRUMP TWITTER BAN IS 'WHAT HAPPENS IN CHINA'

It’s a little ridiculous that what finally did Trump in was tweeting that he wouldn’t be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration.

More from Opinion

Twitter twisted that to mean that he still won’t accept the results of the election — which just shows they were looking for an excuse. Rather than let the readers judge, they pulled the plug.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS DITCH TWITTER EN MASSE AFTER PRESIDENT'S SUSPENSION

This paper has a bit of history with Twitter’s bias, seeing as they shut us down over a true Hunter Biden story. That incident proved that they "fact check" stories critical of Democrats far more aggressively than they do for Republicans, just as they police conservatives far more than liberals.

If Twitter was a private publisher, this would be annoying but unavoidable. But it isn’t.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

It’s a "platform" that, thanks to Section 230, faces no responsibility for what is tweeted.

Twitter gets to censor whomever it likes, but throws up its hands at hate speech and libel with a "not our problem!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is untenable.

Either Section 230 needs to be repealed, and Twitter must responsibly police who it hosts, or Twitter needs to step back and let the public decide what is acceptable or not.