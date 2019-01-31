Tucker Carlson: Some moderate Democrats seem OK with taking the life of a breathing child. Are you?

It's pretty clear that both of the country's political parties are have changed radically over the past few years, and they are changing still.

Donald Trump, of course, has transformed the GOP -- you may have read about it. On the Democratic side, there have been profound changes, too -- ones that don't get as much quite as much attention. A party that for a hundred years stood with America's middle class now represents the nation's richest and its poorest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TUCKER CARLSON.

And so not surprisingly, the party's position on policy has changed accordingly - a lot. So, just about 20 years ago, Democrats championed free speech. They worried about illegal immigration, loudly. They criticized voluntary foreign wars, and they argued that unrestricted trade hurt American workers.

And by the way, quite a few of them -- Democrats --were pro-life, too. Sen. Harry Reid among them. And that's not surprising if you think about it. Democrats said they cared most about the vulnerable in our society. Even Bill Clinton, who vetoed two partial birth abortion bans, felt the need to say he wanted to keep abortion rare. He said that a lot.

Try that in today's Democratic Party. Lots of luck. Modern Democratic activists celebrate abortion as a positive good. "Shout your abortion," they proclaim. They put it on T-shirts. Abortion isn't bad; we need more of it.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill making that possible. It's called the Reproductive Health Act, and the law legalizes abortion right to the moment of birth for virtually any reason. Now, to most people, aborting a child moments before delivery might seem uncomfortably like killing. A lot of pro-choice people feel that way. It's a concern. Well, Cuomo's law addresses that concern. The law declares that children who have not been yet born are not, in fact, human. So, don't worry about it.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE EPISODE.

Cuomo illuminated the new World Trade Center in lower Manhattan with pink lights to celebrate the bill signing. He described it is a profound moral victory. The national press didn't spend a lot of time covering this. No matter how much you might like Roe v. Wade -- maybe you love it -- there's still something pretty ghoulish about celebrating third-term abortion.

Abortion at the point of dilation. If you're confused about what that means, ask anyone who has given birth. And then think about it for a second. There's a lot going on, obviously. But just think about that for one second. You may be pro-choice -- are you okay with that?

Maybe that's why only tiny of percentage American voters support it -- around 13 percent, a small percentage. Nobody really wants to hear the details about any of this, so nobody asks. And that's why a video of a Virginia Democratic lawmaker called Kathy Tran is remarkable. In it, Tran explains in detail a bill she's introduced that will remove all restrictions on late-term abortion. She was asked, "Well, what would that mean exactly?" And Tran tells the truth. She admits her bill allow a woman to request an abortion even when she's dilating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

So, abortion at the point of dilation. If you're confused about what that means, ask anyone who has given birth. And then think about it for a second. There's a lot going on, obviously. But just think about that for one second. You may be pro-choice -- are you OK with that?

Virginia's governor is OK with that. He's thought about it. Ralph Northam is his name. He has been in office a little over a year. He's often described -- in fact, always described as -- "moderate." And that's pretty amazing, given his reaction to Kathy Tran's late-term abortion bill. On Wednesday, he said the following on third-term abortions: "It's done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that is nonviable. So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant will be resuscitated, if that's what the mother and family desire, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

A discussion about killing the infant? The infant. He's direct enough to call the infant what it is - "the infant." But again, he says, "The infant would be delivered and resuscitated if that's what the mother desires."

In other words, the governor of Virginia has just told us in public, on camera, that it's OK to kill a child after the child has been born. That used to be call infanticide, not rhetorically, but literally infanticide - taking the life of a child who is breathing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor seemed to just say that. Did he misspeak? Well, you'd hope. But no, he didn't. Ralph Northam is a physician. He is a pediatric neurologist, in fact. He is not some clueless layman who mangled a neutral talking point.

This is really what he thinks. This is what his party thinks. No one ever says it, but it's true. This is the new, moderate pro-choice position. You should know that.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on January 30, 2019.