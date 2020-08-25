Tucker Carlson: Kenosha riots prove urban unrest is 'class war masquerading as a race conflict'

The mainstream media was “outraged” by Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s remarks at the Republican National Comvention, yet the riots in Kenosha, Wis., proved that Democrats really are a threat to America's safety, Tucker Carlson argued Tuesday.

The McCloskeys spoke out against protest violence in suburban neighborhoods and claimed Democrats have declared war on the middle class. The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said the media simply couldn’t handle the truth.

TUCKER CARLSON SAYS DNC SPEAKERS, BIDEN CAMPAIGN MAKE UP A 'COALITION OF THE MISERABLE'

“The usual all-moron panel swung into action to denounce them, [saying] 'everything the McCloskeys said was totally untrue' ... And then nightfall came, and once again the mob descended on Kenosha, Wisconsin," Carlson said. "And we learned that the CNN panel was lying to us. Joe Biden's voters really are a threat to you and your family.”

Rioters in Kenosha looted businesses and lit the city on fire, knocking unconscious a 71-year old business owner in the process.

“It was almost exclusively young people in the street committing violence, it always is,” he said. “As the fires burn, normal people in Kenosha cowered in their homes.”

MEADOWS CLAIMS WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS REJECTED OFFER OF FEDERAL HELP TO QUELL KENOSHA RIOTING

Carlson pointed out that Kenosha is home to a large Hispanic immigrant population whose members were not seen rioting because working people are meant to work, he said, not start riots.

“As if we needed more evidence that this is actually a class war masquerading as a race conflict,” he said. “That's exactly what it is designed to [do]: crush America's middle class. And it's working.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenosha storeowners woke up Tuesday morning to their livelihoods destroyed, with one owner saying how “wrong” it is since her business services everyone, regardless of race.

“You can hear the confusion in her voice [asking] 'Why did they do this to me?'” Carlson said. “And the short answer is because they could. Nobody stopped them from burning down her business or burning down the city. The Kenosha County Democratic Party didn't stop them. The Democratic Party of Kenosha decided to embrace the mob.”