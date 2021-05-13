Tucker Carlson: In some schools, 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is out, sexual propaganda is in

Loudoun County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. was for a very long time, for generations, a reasonable place. It was orderly and calm and well maintained. Loudoun County famously worked. Certainly in contrast to the city nearby. Then two things happened to Loudoun County. First, lots of federal money flowed in. All those government contracts in Washington made Loudoun County rich. In fact, Loudoun County is now the single richest county in the entire United States. And that’s been a problem, because any place you find easy money, you’ll also find large numbers of unhappy white liberals, those brittle neurotics with masks on, screaming at everyone else to get in line.

Loudoun County has a whole bunch of those people now. It also has a huge number of immigrants. One out of every four people in Loudoun County was born in another country. In general, most immigrants are not very liberal, at all, actually. In fact, many of them have what would now be described as extreme right-wing positions on social issues. If you ever have the chance, ask a Salvadoran what he thinks of transgenderism. It’ll make you laugh, probably nervously, you’ll look around and see if anyone heard it. But as a practical matter, it doesn’t matter at all what immigrants, what Salvadorans or Pakistanis, think of social issues or how they organize their own families.

Immigrants vote overwhelmingly for the Democratic Party. Their votes give more power not to them, but to those unhappy white liberals who want to blow everything up. That’s why, mystery solved, a lot of places with a lot of recent immigrants tend to be far more liberal than those immigrants themselves. It’s interesting, and that’s definitely true in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Take a look at the schools if you don’t believe it. Loudoun Country used to have famously good schools. People wanted to send their kids to those schools. Now, those schools are run by lunatics who hate the country. It happened fast, it always does. Below is what was said at a county school board meeting two days ago. The first person speaking is a middle school teacher called Andrea Weiskopf.

Keep in mind that Andrea Weiskopf is actually a middle school teacher. She’s not a paid actor. We did not make her up to prove a point. She’s entirely real, down to the ostentatiously displayed pronouns in her Twitter bio. Miss Weiskopf explained how the book "To Kill A Mockingbird" — a book the rest of us assumed was all about why racism is bad — is in fact itself racist because it causes something called "racial trauma," due to the fact there are white people in it:

ANDREA WEISKOPF: It’s funny how they are so afraid of having their children seeing another view of sexuality, gender or religion…If you want to talk about books that are assigned, let’s read To Kill a Mockingbird together. If you aren’t able to consider the racial trauma this assigned book causes black children with its white saviorism, then you have no business discussing any books.

If you don’t consider "To Kill a Mockingbird" racist, says Andrea Weiskopf, then, "you have no business discussing any books." Can you even imagine what this lady’s personal life must be like? Miserable doesn’t begin to describe it. Desperate. Hellish.

But if she looks familiar, there’s a reason for that. You’ve heard a lot of lectures like this recently. From people like Andrea Weiskopf. Stupid people telling you what you’re allowed to say and read. That’s essentially 2021 summed up in a single sentence. The scary thing is, they’re telling your kids the same thing. All day, every day, in school. What effect is that having on your kids? On all of our kids? On the country itself? Well, over time, the effect is unimaginable. For the last year, most parents have put up with this. Either they didn’t know it was happening, or they felt powerless to stop it from happening. They were afraid to object, to speak up, as lunatics like Andrea Weiskopf hurt their kids. But that’s changing, finally. Some parents have had enough. Here’s what one mother said at this week’s Loudoun County school board meeting.

SHAWNTEL COOPER: [Critical race theory] is not an honest dialogue, it is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves. Critical race theory is racist, it is abusive, it discriminates against one's color. Let me educate you. An honest dialogue does not oppress or implement hatred injustice. We don’t need your agreement. We need action and a backbone for what we ask for today: To ban CRT…I had to come down here today to tell you to your face that we are coming together and we are strong. This will not be the last greet and meet – respectfully.

That mother deserves an award. Someone, please give her an award "Critical race theory is racist," said Shawntel cooper. And she’s absolutely right. It certainly is racist. It’s obviously — aggressively, flamboyantly — racist. Hurting people because of their skin color is the entire point of critical race theory.

There’s no other point of it. And yet it’s now federal policy. Last month, the Department of Education proposed a regulation that directs tax dollars to race hustlers who traffic in this poison. The administration specifically cited the work of Ibrim Kendi (real name Henry Rogers), as well as the entirely fraudulent 1619 Project, headed by Nikole Hannah Jones.

So what are these people like? Well here's an example. We recently obtained a clip of an event held a few days ago by the Oregon Department of Education. Nikole Hannah Jones spoke at the event, along with a Portland State professor named Ethan Johnson, who supposedly chairs the school's "Black studies department." According to this Ethan Johnson, and you may be surprised to learn this, slavery is still going.

ETHAN JOHNSON: One of the things that is really important, I think is to not frame slavery as a legacy but as it’s still here. Its legacy suggests that it’s over and there’s some remnants of it moving forward. And I would suggest that no, slavery is right here…the idea of what a slave is, is still here. And we’re living that.

The Civil War never happened. Turns out that your ancestors weren’t killed or maimed trying to end slavery. Abraham Lincoln never signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Slavery is still underway. That’s view of some guy who’s literally claiming to be a college professor. But he’s not alone. People like that are in charge of the schools now. Low-IQ vandals, wrecking what they did not build, from the very bottom to the very top, they are everywhere. We could give you endless examples. Just hours ago, the state of California has announced its new "Mathematics Framework" for students across the state.

One of the authors of it is a Stanford professor called Jo Boaler. Here's how she explained the plan.

"I am very pleased to announce the new Mathematics Framework for California. Some highlights: a strong social justice orientation; all students should take the same courses, kindergarten through tenth grade. Viva La Maths Revolution!"

Right. Numbers are racist. Kill them. It’s lunacy. It’s the French Revolution. This stuff is everywhere. Have you ever taken a look at the books your kids are being assigned in school? Have you ever read them? Parents in Loudoun County actually did read them. One mother had the temerity to read portions aloud at the Loudoun County school board meeting.

MOM READING FROM BOOK: "Jasper wasn’t even my boyfriend. Just some dude I did some hacking with once in a while. He was pretty basic library-systems, low security s---. Not in my league at all but he had a big d--- and sometimes a girl just needs a big d---."

MOM READING FROM BOOK: "Her top lip curled up. Wait a minute is that really going on? She did your homework and you ate her c------? Is that why you’re crying?"

MOM READING FROM BOOK: "It’s ok. It’s cool. This is what girls do at parties I told myself and kept dancing with a boy I couldn’t see. The alcohol making my waist wind faster." If this is inappropriate for me to read to you, this is inappropriate for our children.

MOM: How much did the billion dollar porn industry contribute to LCPS? My question now is if you’re going to use the whole language approach to coincide with this vile reading? Are you going to teach pole dancing in PE?

No, that was not "To Kill a Mockingbird" with Scout and Boo Radley. That’s racist. What you just read were excerpts from anti-racist books officially approved by Loudoun County teachers.

A man called Brandon Michon tried to read more from those books – daring to read aloud from the books that Loudoun Country children are told to read. They tried to shut him up as he does.

BRANDON MICHON: I’m gonna read an excerpt from a freshman honors English class in Stone Bridge. "She’s a ho just like her sister – f------ every dude on the courts." It’s time for LCPS to get their house in order. The curtain has been pulled back and people can now see the deficient leadership in this country. My five-year-old is being peddled transgender books in her library, teenagers are being peddled pornography under the guise of literature…Do something! Be a leader! The citizens of this country deserve better.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: Can you please cover your nose with your mask?

BRANDON MICHON: You’re all vaccinated! What the f--- What the freak?! Give me 10 seconds back.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: You know the rules. Thank you.

Wear your mask when you criticize us! It’s a pandemic! In the end, they just cut his mic.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the May 13, 2021, edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."