Tucker Carlson accuses Dems of using 'fear of the coronavirus' to boost their election prospects

Democrats are using "fear of the coronavirus" to boost their chances of victory in the November election, Tucker Carlson argued Monday night.

An example of that dynamic, the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host explained, is the recent call by the party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, for every state governor to mandate the wearing of masks outdoors for the next three months.

However, Carlson noted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sees the issue differently.

BIDEN CALLS FOR MANDATE REQUIRING ALL AMERICANS TO WEAR MASKS

"Less than a month ago on July 31st, the CDC ... released guidelines to state health department about patients infected with the coronavirus," Carlson said. "In a footnote, the CDC acknowledged that researchers lacked evidence that masks offer any protection against coronavirus. Any at all."

According to Carlson, the CDC urged state health departments to "ignore whether or not people were wearing masks," deeming it an insignificant consideration when monitoring the spread of the virus in their area.

" In other words, wearing a mask might be completely irrelevant to preventing the spread of the virus," he said. "So there is still no proof that masks protect us against COVID-19?"

"Why isn't that on page one of The New York Times?" Carlson asked. "Why is the entire media, the entire leadership class of the United States of America ignoring this? Masks are obligatory, they're mandatory, everywhere.

"What is going on?" he continued. "You know what is going on. Fear works. The more afraid you are, the more you will accept ... it's human nature. The more cut off you are from your family and your friends, the more power they have to control you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an election year," he said. "Democrats want to win in November. The virus is their main shot to win. Nobody disputes that. They are using fear of the coronavirus to achieve that."