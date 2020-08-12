Tucker Carlson accuses Biden, Harris of embracing 'the Democratic Party's new pro-criminal agenda'

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are using crime and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to get what they want, Tucker Carlson argued Wednesday.

"Both [Kamala Harris] and Joe Biden have seen BLM for what it is, a way to get elected and a convenient way for the Democratic Party and its donor class to evade scrutiny while they're doing it," Carlson said of the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential ticket. "Both Biden and Harris have embraced the Democratic Party's new pro-criminal agenda. They're not even hiding that.

"When the conversation's about race and policing, it's not about Wall Street corruption or Amazon's tax rate, and that's the point. It is cover for them," Carlson said. "They don't want to talk about economics -- The country is getting poorer, they're not -- They want to turn Americans against each other so we won't have that conversation."

The host criticized Harris's support for the controversial Minnesota Freedom Fund in the aftermath of the riots following George Floyd's death, which Carlson described as being "dedicated to bailing out criminals." Carlson also accused the American Civil Liberties Union of becoming "merely a thuggish arm of the Democratic Party."

"So it's not enough for Democrats just to bail out criminals. They also have to prevent you from doing anything to protect your family ... now the ACLU is trying to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security entirely. This week, ACLU called DHS 'a loaded weapon that sits on the proverbial coffee table in the Oval Office.'

"How's that for a metaphor?" Carlson asked. "Remember, the police are the Klan. The people burn down your neighborhood are 'peaceful protesters.' Everything is upside down."

Turning to the weekend looting and rioting in Chicago, Carlson called out members of that city's BLM chapter for defending looting as a form of reparations.

"Stealing is not a reparation. It's patronizing and wrong. Self-defense is a real thing. It's part of natural law. But keep in mind, even before BLM's rise to political power -- because it's a political organization -- Joe Biden had promised to establish a commission to determine what forms reparations should take," Carlson said. "It looks like the commission had a few meetings [and] reached a conclusion -- for the crime of owning a business or being a police officer you need to pay up."

Carlson closed by visualizing painted a bleak future for America if Biden and Harris win the election.

"Three hundred and thirty million people live here and have lived here -- happily, for the most part -- for centuries. And now a small group of unhappy people is wrecking it and no one is stopping them," he said. "This isn't about who gets elected in the next presidential election. It's about whether you're going to want to live here at the end."