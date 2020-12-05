RNC Chair McDaniel: Democrats wrong to attack Trump supporters who question election irregularities

It’s often said that if those on the left didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. Never has that been truer than in recent weeks.

Republicans are going to state officials and the courts through the proper legal channels to bring to light real and serious issues concerning election integrity that many in the left-wing media refuse to cover. Instead of joining in what should be this apolitical cause, Democrats falsely accuse us of “undermining democracy.”

This fabricated “destroying democracy” narrative is especially rich, given that it is coming from the same political party that has refused to ever accept Donald Trump as our country’s legitimate president. Not only did Democrats never accept him — they did everything possible to undermine his presidency.

I was at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. I remember being chased from our car by protesters verbally attacking us and spitting on members of my family

“I remember seeing #NotMyPresident trending on Twitter, a refrain we have heard perpetually repeated throughout the president’s term. And I remember scores of Democratic members of Congress boycotting President Trump’s inauguration.

Starting on Jan. 20, 2017, and every day since, Democrats have lived and breathed the mantra of “resist and obstruct.”

No political hit job against the president, his administration or officials he has nominated for positions was considered beyond the pale — despite a lack of facts or evidence — including the baseless investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the partisan and groundless impeachment of the president by House Democrats.

The shameful behavior of Democrats has real-world consequences. In the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election this year, business owners in cities across America boarded up their buildings out of fear of what rioters would do to if President Trump was declared the winner on election night.

After all this and everything else Republicans have been through these past four years, it is nothing short of disgraceful that Democrats and the liberal media are now saying we can’t speak up peacefully about very legitimate concerns we have about how the 2020 election was conducted.

Many in the anti-Trump media like to pat themselves on the back with high-minded phrases like “democracy dies in darkness.” They are doing the American people a great disservice, however, by keeping them in the dark about voting irregularities that need to be explored, investigated and eventually resolved.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that, compared to four years ago, there was a 12-point increase in the number of Americans who believe there was “illegal voting or election rigging” in the 2020 election. A full 28% of voters held this view.

Those doubts should not be dismissed without being fully and fairly investigated to ensure that only legally cast ballots are counted to determine the winner of the November presidential election.

For example, when a video appears to show Georgia election officials counting ballots after telling Republicans they were done for the night — that’s something that needs to be looked into.

Ignoring voting irregularities in several states, including my home state of Michigan, is irresponsible. States and the courts have a duty to ensure the election was conducted properly and that similar irregularities don’t arise in future elections.

The difference between Republicans and Democrats is that Republicans are trying to resolve these issues in a peaceful manner, not by creating mayhem.

Republicans are protecting our democracy by fighting for the right of all Americans to have elections that are free, fair and secure. Democrats should want that too.



It’s time for Democrats to drop their dangerous rhetoric and obstructionism and allow the process of ensuring the fairness and legality of our election to play out so that ultimately all Americans can be confident of the results.

