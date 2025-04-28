Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

Trump voters love first 100 days, the downfall of the Democratic Party, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The Democratic Party isn't democratic at all Video

Sean Hannity: The Democratic Party isn't democratic at all

Fox News host Sean Hannity looks back on the downfall of the Democratic Party in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host looks back on the downfall of the Democratic Party in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump won’t ink a bad deal with Iran. Continue reading…

IGNORE BIASED POLLS – Trump voters love his first 100 days. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Rogue, leftist judges caused by an obsession with feelings, not facts. Continue reading…

BRUTALLY HONEST – Trump should raze HUD headquarters to drain DC swamp. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down the life and legacy of Pope Francis. Continue watching…

Pope Francis created a ‘conclave of surprises to come,' Raymond Arroyo says Video

BE LIKE IKE – My great-grandfather, documented Nazi death camps so world would never forget. I’m continuing his mission. Continue reading…

JUST ASK REAGAN – Trump warns Putin 'STOP!' but history says that's not enough. Continue reading…

BROADCAST BIAS – Media act like only problem with immigration is Trump deporting phony ‘Maryland man’. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

04.27.25

04.27.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.