Rebecca Grant: Trump impeachment all about national security? Don't fall for it (our allies haven't)

Democrats who voted for impeachment want to console themselves by saying Trump is bad for national security. “President Trump used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States,” read part of their Resolution.

Don’t fall for it. Trump has improved America’s national security. What’s more, the House of Representatives knows it, and so do our allies.

Look at the House votes. On Dec. 11, the House passed a strong, $738 billion defense budget crafted by the president. It’s the third year in a row that Trump has increased funding to rebuild the military and deter Russia and China.

In the bill, the House and Senate agreed to create the Space Force, as planned by President Trump. It’s an amazing, bipartisan step. Plus, increased investments in areas like hypersonics and missile defense will keep Americans safer at home and abroad.

They say Trump is messing up with allies. Again, it’s just not true. The NATO meeting in London Dec. 4 went just fine.

NATO pushed back on China’s 5G technology intrusion plans. In fact, with NATO, it’s been a good year, as allies stood behind Trump’s withdrawal from the INF Treaty violated by Russia, and rode out the disputes around Turkey. NATO allies outside the U.S. are investing an additional $130 billion in alliance security due to Russia’s menace.

Big picture, the economy is the number one foundation of national security – and it's going great. The Trump administration is resetting U.S. foreign policy by confronting China and moving trade deals, tariffs, sanctions and other economic tools to the forefront of international policy.

Beyond this, our allies see the impeachment process for what it is: overwrought domestic politics. Canada’s Globe and Mail said impeachment was “the latest act in the melodrama that is America.”

Back in November, France’s Le Monde Diplomatique described impeachment perfectly, calling the dispute “an intra-elite battle, pitting Trump and his Republican allies against powerful converging forces — Democratic leaders, mainstream media outlets, national security state officials, neoconservatives — who view the president as an inadequate steward of the global U.S. empire.”

“The Democrats’ outrage over the Ukraine scandal feels a little contrived,” wrote a

Trump-loathing columnist in Britain’s uber-liberal The Guardian, who also called the impeachment “an anti-climax.” Well put.

Politically, Trump is going through what other world leaders experience routinely. Trump has the Resistance. Macron, in France, has the Yellow Vests. Issues like immigration, trade and social equity have stoked vicious party disputes in Britain, France, Australia, and more.

The other world leaders get it – they have loud opposition parties skilled at in-fighting and dramatic rebukes. Impeachment was just the Democrats’ way of indulging in political posing. Face it: Britain’s Brexit has more drama and real-life consequences.

Most of all, our allies recognize there are much bigger issues afoot, like what North Korea will test next.

Don’t forget Ukraine has issues far more serious than a phone call. President Zelensky was elected to get a peace deal with Russia and end a conflict that has taken 13,000 lives since 2014. The Trump administration’s firm support, including training and lethal aid, has helped Ukraine start toward peace from a position of strength.

You know what’s causing this. Some in Washington can’t stand Trump’s national security style. They don’t like the way a New York businessman runs foreign policy with lots of personal phone calls and meetings and flattery and bragging, and not as much bureaucratic input. But the fact is, it’s working.

