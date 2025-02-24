Trump gave us a gift: a time of unprecedented shake up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump White House has ushered rapid changes at an unprecedented pace. We are witnessing nothing short of the unraveling of the deep state America and while there will be rocky days again, these changes are for the better. Calls have been made that we need to build a new America, from new institutions to new businesses. The thoughts of these leaders seems to be that the status quo is so corrupt and ideological that we have no choice but to build and rebuild America in our own image.

Perhaps these leaders have never heard of me or others like me. We saw this problem long before President Donald Trump came into office. We have been living with the failure of the government from federal to local level for so long that we don’t know our world without it. Worse, their failures have left us undereducated and in poverty and they have weakened far too many of our minds to believe that dependency on the government is as normal as the air they breathe.

That is why, years ago, we began the effort to bypass the entire government apparatus and embrace the true American spirit of taking back our fate and putting it into our own hands. We told the White liberals, the Black elitists, the socialists, and the Marxists, no more, leave us alone.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEELS DIFFERENT THIS YEAR. AND WE CAN'T LET VICTIMHOOD GET IN THE WAY

I started my journey of building my new part of America when I first moved to the South Side of Chicago in the early 2000s. Now, I am more than halfway through building a 90,000 square foot Economic and Leadership community center. But all that cement, rebar, glass, and electrical wires mean nothing if the spirit within is not right.

It is the American principles that will guide us. The government taught us dependency, systemic racism, and victimhood. Here, in this new building, when it is built, we will practice the values of responsibility, accountability, building good character and the resilience to not only dream big but to pursue it until it's accomplished.

Building this way is the restoration of the American principles. Building this way is the restoration of the American individual. And building this way is the building of a strong community that rests upon the shoulders of strong individuals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

This kind of building is also contagious. When I first announced my plans to build this community center, people laughed and mocked me. They said, "You can’t beat the system." They said, "the Man will always get you in the end."

Imagine if I had listened to them. Where would I be today?

But I chose to build. And today, people from all over the South Side drive by my construction site on King Drive and they see the reality before them. They see the first construction taking place on the South Side in over 70 years (!).

I have seen how this new reality is changing their minds. They’ve been asking me questions. They’ve been questioning their old presumptions. Many, including those who once mocked me, have now come by my side and it’s a beautiful thing. They realize this poverty, this violence and this despair does not have to be.

We now live in a time of an unprecedented shake-up, thanks to the new White House. I see this as a gift.

We do not have to be chained anymore to the old ways that failed us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Our new president said, "I love construction."

So do it. Let’s seize this chance to construct a better America for those of us today and, more importantly, for the Americans of the future.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM PASTOR COREY BROOKS