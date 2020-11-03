Jack Brewer: Trump will change Dems' racial disparity mantra into Republican reality of racial opportunity

When the Trump campaign first created the Black Voices for Trump coalition, many naysayers laughed and name called.

When I called President Trump, “the first Black president,” many more laughed and name called.

When I predicted the Black awakening ahead of the upcoming election, many more laughed and name called.

As we enter Election Day 2020, the laughing and name-calling is fading away.

My colleagues and I have helped Black Voices for Trump become the largest Trump campaign coalition.

We have attracted hundreds of thousands of social media followers and have opened 15 community centers across American in less than a year’s time.

Recent polling and data is showing a growing amount of African and Latin American support for President Trump, with some polls reporting over 30% - 40% of minority voters supporting the president in the 2020 election.



In a time when masculinity is under attack in America, influential minority men are defying the liberal attacks and voicing public support for the president and his policies which stand for faith and freedom.

The attack on the nuclear family has been embraced by Marxist organizations like Black Lives Matters, Inc. and many others, creating a culture that is confusing to our most underserved and fatherless children.



With over 50% of minority children in America born out of wedlock, strong men of color recognize the crisis that we have allowed to develop in our nations inner cities by continuing to elect Democratic leaders.

Lifelong Democrats like myself have voted to lock up our fatherless, minority kids into failing public schools and our minority men into long prison sentences.

Shame on us.



Despite the narrative of racism that’s promoted by liberals, President Trump is actually living up to the heroic character he’s been portrayed as in Hip Hop and Rap songs for over three decades.

There has been hundreds of rap songs that have praised President Trump and many by industry legends like Tribe Called Quest, Beastie Boys, Master P, Rick Ross, Redman, Ice Cube, E-40, Nas, Nelly, Ludacris, Jay Z, Jeezy, Diddy, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Pharrell, Big Sean, Shaq, Meek Mill, Beyoncé and DJ Khaled to name a few.



Today, we have seen rappers from Kanye West, Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Wacka Flacka and Lil Wayne all support the policies of President Trump.

Though I am not a fan of many of the lyrics in some of their songs, I am in unison with these rappers on their defense of masculinity and our united mission to break away from the oppressive Democratic Party policies that have ravaged our minority communities.



Many minorities in America, like myself, were once blind, but now we see the impact of Trump’s policies.

We see an end to the lengthy wars, we see a champion for religious freedoms, we see the renegotiation of our lopsided trade deals with Canada, Japan, Mexico and China, we see manufacturing coming back to America in several industries, we see major companies returning and remaining in America because of tax and incentive plans.

We see the greatest jobs president ever, we see the repairing our broken criminal justice system which was biased toward minorities, we see well over a billion dollars in funding going to our HBCU’s, we see our president standing against late term and mass abortions, we see multiple Middle East Peace Deals being negotiated, we see the passing right to try laws which give dying people a chance at life, we see funds to find cures for HIV, Sickle Cell and other blood disorders that disproportionately affect minorities.

We see opportunity zones which have brought over $75 billion in inner city investments in just two years, and we see major legislation to finally address the sex and human trafficking that Democratic elites have pandered.



President Trump is the first Republican president in more than a generation to make a strong effort to rally Black and Brown voters; which will prove they be the difference in Tuesday’s election.

The last few years have brought more positive policy progress for minorities than at any time in modern history.

Now minorities across America are voting to see the execution of the Trump Platinum Plan to help bring another half a TRILLION dollars in economic development to Black and Brown inner-city communities while creating over 3 million new jobs.

Four more years of Trump will help change the Democratic narrative of racial disparity, into the Republican reality of racial opportunity.

