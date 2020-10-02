Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: Trump and coronavirus at 74 -- what to know

Friday morning the nation learned that President Trump and the first lady have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. As a physician, here’s the message I want to share with America about Friday's coronavirus news: Do not panic rather take precaution.

I can assure you that our president is an excellent hands and will receive very close monitoring and the best care in the world.

As a physician on the front lines of this COVID pandemic here in New York, taking care of COVID patients on a daily basis, I have seen significant improvement in care, management and outcomes in my patients.



Let’s remember the facts: the COVID mortality rate has dropped. Many patients who test positive have no symptoms or very mild symptoms

And there’s more good news, we now have therapeutics we did not have six months ago. We have advanced tremendously, achieved so much progress and gained so much knowledge over these past 6 to 7 months. Today, a battle with COVID is one that can be won.

What you need to know is that to continue mitigation efforts we must continue to wear masks, you must wash your hands, practice physical and social distancing, avoid large crowds, get tested if you were exposed and quarantine accordingly.

If you have any symptoms, such as: difficulty breathing, fever, headache, shortness of breath, weakness then please seek care with your physician.

In the meantime, you should also be sure that you are not deficient in vitamin D. Why do I say that? Because a deficiency in vitamin D is linked to an increased chance of death if you acquire coronavirus.

I would also recommend that you keep a bottle of zinc in your medicine cabinet. Zinc has been shown to help fight viral replication.



Finally, one last piece of advice: Get your flu shot! You don’t want to come down with influenza AND the coronavirus simultaneously – it will double your chance of death.

It is possible our president may receive preventative remdesevir if his doctors decide to treat him prophylactically. Otherwise, we have tools! We have dexamethasone, we have antivirals, we have antibodies.



Let’s remember to take care of ourselves and our health. That means being sure to get enough rest, avoid smoking, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables which are loaded with antioxidants that help fight inflammation and free radical damage in the body. And try to stay active.

Together we can combat this virus. There is light at the end of the tunnel, America. We have many therapeutics and a vaccine is just around the corner.

I pray for the president and our first lady and for their speedy recovery.

