Newt Gingrich: Trump's Contract with America – 50 promises from candidate who delivers
We have a president who is bold and keeps his word
For weeks people have asked me what President Donald Trump’s agenda for a second term would be. I know the White House team led by Brooke Rollins had been developing such an agenda for months. Finally, this last weekend the Trump campaign released a comprehensive agenda covering 50 major commitments toward a better future.
In 2015, Callista and I had been part of a meeting in which then-candidate Trump committed to releasing a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court justices (something he is challenging Joe Biden to do this year). With help from Leonard Leo at the Federalist Society, he developed what was – from a conservative perspective – a superb list of jurists. He kept his word and his first two Supreme Court appointments came from that list.
Candidate Trump campaigned on tax cuts and deregulation leading to economic growth and jobs, and President Trump delivered on both.
Candidate Trump campaigned on energy independence, and President Trump delivered.
Candidate Trump campaigned on reducing American losses in the Middle East, and despite the opposition of many so-called experts in foreign policy and national security, President Trump delivered.
Candidate Trump promised to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem, and President Trump delivered – a promise many past presidents could not keep.
The point is that the historic record of the first term indicates that the president will treat this list of 50 major goals as a contract. And, he will build his second term around fulfilling his obligations to it – and the American people.
For that reason, President Trump should consider this his Contract with America.
For years, people have praised the original 1994 Contract with America, which led to the Republicans winning control of the House for the first time in 40 years.
I always explain that it took a unique time and event to create a contract that was real. We had President Ronald Reagan’s ideas and 40 years in the minority to enable us to come together in 1994.
Now, we have a president who is bold and keeps his word. He has prepared a powerful agenda for the future that virtually every Republican candidate and activist can use and support.
It is, in effect, the Trump Contract with America. The initial outline is extensive – although there will presently be a version which expands it further:
Building on the incredible achievements of President Donald J. Trump’s first term in office, the president’s reelection campaign released a set of core priorities for a second term under the banner of “Fighting for You!” President Trump’s boundless optimism and certainty in America’s greatness is reflected in his second-term goals and stands in stark contrast to the gloomy vision of America projected by Joe Biden and Democrats.
One thing all Americans can be sure of is that President Trump will keep his word.
President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention. Over the coming weeks, the president will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.
President Trump: Fighting for You!
JOBS
- Create 10 million new jobs in 10 months
- Create 1 million new small businesses
- Cut taxes to boost take-home pay and keep jobs in America
- Enact fair trade deals that protect American jobs
- "Made in America" tax credits
- Expand opportunity zones
- Continue deregulatory agenda for energy independence
ERADICATE COVID-19
- Develop a vaccine by the end of 2020
- Return to normal in 2021
- Make all critical medicines and supplies for health care workers in the United States
- Refill stockpiles and prepare for future pandemics
END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA
- Bring back 1 million manufacturing jobs from China
- Tax credits for companies that bring back jobs from China
- Allow 100% expensing deductions for essential industries like pharmaceuticals and robotics that bring back their manufacturing to the United States
- No federal contracts for companies who outsource to China
- Hold China fully accountable for allowing the virus to spread around the world
HEALTH CARE
- Cut prescription drug prices
- Put patients and doctors back in charge of our health care system
- Lower health care insurance premiums
- End surprise billing
- Cover all preexisting conditions
- Protect Social Security and Medicare
- Protect our veterans and provide world-class health care and services
EDUCATION
- Provide school choice to every child in America
- Teach American exceptionalism
DRAIN THE SWAMP
- Pass congressional term limits
- End bureaucratic government bullying of U.S. citizens and small businesses
- Expose Washington’s money rrail and delegate powers back to people and states
- Drain the globalist swamp by taking on international organizations that hurt American citizens
DEFEND OUR POLICE
- Fully fund and hire more police and law enforcement officers
- Increase criminal penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers
- Prosecute drive-by shootings as acts of domestic terrorism
- Bring violent extremist groups like Antifa to justice
- End cashless bail and keep dangerous criminals locked up until trial
END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS
- Block illegal immigrants from becoming eligible for taxpayer-funded welfare, health care and free college tuition
- Mandatory deportation for non-citizen gang members
- Dismantle human trafficking networks
- End sanctuary cities to restore our neighborhoods and protect our families
- Prohibit American companies from replacing United States citizens with lower-cost foreign workers
- Require new immigrants to be able to support themselves financially
INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE
- Launch Space Force, establish permanent manned presence on the Moon and send the first manned mission to Mars
- Build the world’s greatest infrastructure system
- Win the race to 5G and establish a national high-speed wireless Internet network
- Continue to lead the world in access to the cleanest drinking water and cleanest air
- Partner with other nations to clean up our planet’s oceans
AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY
- Stop endless wars and bring our troops home
- Get allies to pay their fair share
- Maintain and expand America’s unrivaled military strength
- Wipe out global terrorists who threaten to harm Americans
- Build a great cybersecurity defense system and missile defense system
Some of President Trump’s pledges are continuations of patterns and strategies which he has already begun. However, there are new promises which have come from President Trump listening and learning from the American people during his first term.
Regardless of how some people view President Trump and his tough tactics, I think most Americans support most of the promises in Trump’s Contract with America.
One thing all Americans can be sure of is that President Trump will keep his word.
