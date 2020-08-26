Mike Huckabee: RNC Night 2 – eloquently vowing to defend forgotten Americans 

For the second time in as many nights, the Republican National Convention has put the Democratic Nationally Televised Zoom call to shame.

Viewers might be hard-pressed to remember much about last Tuesday’s Democratic show beyond the awkward hard cuts, missed cues, dead air and the parade of people making a spectacle of wearing masks outside as they announced their delegations’ vote totals.

Coronavirus necessitates certain precautions and concessions. Unlike the teleconference-quality DNC, however, you might believe that Tuesday night’s tightly produced, professional program was the Republicans’ plan from the beginning.

But the RNC’s second night wasn’t just superior in style – it delivered on substance.

Throughout the event, the Republicans reiterated their pledge to empower Americans who have been forgotten by the political elites, building on President Trump’s record of fighting for the defenseless.

Pro-life activist Abby Johnson delivered a powerful speech about the horrors of the abortion industry she was once part of as director of a Planned Parenthood center. She praised the president for his ongoing and substantial effort to defend all human life, including the unborn.

Johnson may have given the most riveting case for life I’ve heard. When she said that she can still “smell abortion, because abortion has a smell,” she spoke with conviction of someone who saw firsthand that the abortion center was not about “women’s health,” but about money.

“I now support President Trump because he has done more for the unborn than any other president,” she said, adding that “this election is a choice between two radical anti-life activists and the most pro-life president we have ever had. That’s something that should compel you to action.”

Nick Sandmann, a teenager who was defamed and harassed by the mainstream media following his encounter with aggressive liberal activists during a school trip to Washington D.C., also delivered a spectacular address about the dangers of media bias.

“I heard what was happening to me had a name. It was called being ‘canceled’ – as in annulled; as in revoked; as in made void,” he said. “‘Canceling’ is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. And often, the media is a willing participant.”

It was first lady Melania Trump, however, who tied a bow around the dual themes of the convention – enthusiasm and substance.

Vice President Mike Pence revealed the human face of school choice, showcasing the stories of American families whose lives have been immeasurably improved by the Trump administration’s determination to make quality education available to all Americans. Eric Trump likewise made a persuasive case, as only a son can, that his father will fight for each and every one of us just as hard during his second term as he did during his first.

It was first lady Melania Trump, however, who tied a bow around the dual themes of the convention – enthusiasm and substance – ending the evening with a beautiful speech that addressed her “Be Best” campaign and cyberbullying, and honored the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. It was a reminder that when we vote for president, we also elect a first lady to guide our nation’s moral direction. Her grace, elegance and charm were only exceeded by the depth of the issues she artfully addressed.

“As you have heard this evening, I don’t want to use this precious time attacking the other side,” she said. “Because as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further.”

“I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to standard American ideas,” she pleaded. “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin.”

Delivered before a live audience in the White House Rose Garden that she personally redesigned, Melania’s speech ended the evening on the same optimistic note that prevailed from the very first speech.

Her critics from the left had nothing useful to attack except that she had delivered the speech from the White House grounds – federal property. Yes, the same Democrats that have been shockingly silent about the destruction, burning and looting of federal property and statues by the rioters and anarchists that Democrats defend by their silence.

Whoever hosted the Democrats’ Zoom call last week should be watching the RNC closely to see how this sort of thing should be done.

