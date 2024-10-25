Trump, Harris dead even in national poll, with just 1 in 4 saying country headed in right direction

A new poll has found former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat among voters with only one in four saying that the country is heading in the right direction.

Both candidates are tied with 48% of the popular vote in the New York Times/Siena College survey of 2,516 likely voters nationwide between Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, which has a 2.5% margin of error.

Harris led Trump nationally 49-46% the last time this poll was conducted in early October.

Just 28% of those who responded feel the U.S. is heading in the right direction with President Biden and Harris in the White House, compared to 61% who believe it’s heading in the wrong direction.

Twenty-seven percent of voters said the economy – including jobs and the stock market – is their most important issue in deciding their vote in November, followed by abortion and immigration, each at 15%.

When the likely voters were asked who would do a better job handling the economy, voters preferred Trump by 6%.

That is down from the 13-point advantage Trump had over Harris the last time this poll was conducted, the New York Times reported.

Harris maintains a 16% lead over Trump when it comes to protecting abortion access, while Trump holds an 11% advantage on the topic of immigration, the poll also found.

As for President Biden, only 40% of respondents said they either strongly or somewhat approve of the job he is doing in the Oval Office as his administration is winding down.

Biden’s age of 81 was a concern among Americans earlier this year while he was still planning his re-election bid, but with just weeks to go until Election Day, the poll results show that 41% of likely voters feel that the 78-year-old Trump is just too old to be an effective president, compared to 58% who don’t.