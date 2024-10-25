Expand / Collapse search
Trump, Harris dead even in national poll, with just 1 in 4 saying country headed in right direction

The economy is the top issue for 27% of voters in New York Times/Siena College survey

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A new poll has found former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat among voters with only one in four saying that the country is heading in the right direction. 

Both candidates are tied with 48% of the popular vote in the New York Times/Siena College survey of 2,516 likely voters nationwide between Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, which has a 2.5% margin of error. 

Harris led Trump nationally 49-46% the last time this poll was conducted in early October. 

Just 28% of those who responded feel the U.S. is heading in the right direction with President Biden and Harris in the White House, compared to 61% who believe it’s heading in the wrong direction. 

Trump and Harris campaigning

A new poll has found that former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a dead heat ahead of Election Day. (AP/Alex Brandon/Mike Stewart)

Twenty-seven percent of voters said the economy – including jobs and the stock market – is their most important issue in deciding their vote in November, followed by abortion and immigration, each at 15%. 

When the likely voters were asked who would do a better job handling the economy, voters preferred Trump by 6%.  

That is down from the 13-point advantage Trump had over Harris the last time this poll was conducted, the New York Times reported. 

Harris hugs Obama at rally

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hugs former President Barack Obama after he introduced her to speak during a campaign rally for Harris on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Clarkston, Ga.  (AP/Mike Stewart)

Harris maintains a 16% lead over Trump when it comes to protecting abortion access, while Trump holds an 11% advantage on the topic of immigration, the poll also found. 

As for President Biden, only 40% of respondents said they either strongly or somewhat approve of the job he is doing in the Oval Office as his administration is winding down. 

Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump laughs after speaking during a campaign rally on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Las Vegas. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Biden’s age of 81 was a concern among Americans earlier this year while he was still planning his re-election bid, but with just weeks to go until Election Day, the poll results show that 41% of likely voters feel that the 78-year-old Trump is just too old to be an effective president, compared to 58% who don’t. 

