Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

Trump against the world, our immigration asylum disaster, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
The far-left hatred keeps getting worse and worse: Sean Hannity Video

The far-left hatred keeps getting worse and worse: Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the depth and growth of the ‘radical left’ ideology nationwide on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the depth and growth of the ‘radical left’ ideology nationwide. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – The Israel-Iran War is closer to its end than its beginning. Continue reading…

TRUMP VS. THE WORLD – Trump risks it all with tariffs and puts America first. Continue reading…

TRANS TYRANNY – Maine mom's child's gender ordeal cries out for Team Trump. Continue reading…

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN – Four important ways Trump can tackle the drug crisis. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor exposes 'Hands Off' protesters' scripted chants. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': These protesters all follow the same script Video

TIP OF THE ICEBERG – DOGE exposed our immigration asylum disaster. Continue reading…

DICK DURBIN – Closing federal offices punishes everyday Americans. Continue reading…

PATRICIA HEATON – I’m a mom on screen and off. Building a family is a journey of love and commitment. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

04.08.25

04.08.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.