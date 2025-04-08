Trump against the world, our immigration asylum disaster, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the depth and growth of the ‘radical left’ ideology nationwide. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – The Israel-Iran War is closer to its end than its beginning. Continue reading…

TRUMP VS. THE WORLD – Trump risks it all with tariffs and puts America first. Continue reading…

TRANS TYRANNY – Maine mom's child's gender ordeal cries out for Team Trump. Continue reading…

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN – Four important ways Trump can tackle the drug crisis. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor exposes 'Hands Off' protesters' scripted chants. Continue watching…

TIP OF THE ICEBERG – DOGE exposed our immigration asylum disaster. Continue reading…

DICK DURBIN – Closing federal offices punishes everyday Americans. Continue reading…

PATRICIA HEATON – I’m a mom on screen and off. Building a family is a journey of love and commitment. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…