Todd Starnes: South Carolina town's decision to remove memorial honoring fallen police officers is a big one

A radical army of secularists and socialists is waging a political war on our culture and they are winning the day because freedom-loving Americans have chosen to stand down.

As I wrote in my upcoming book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation,” they are hell-bent on banning books and art, rewriting America’s history and eradicating God from the public marketplace.

The most recent example of this bloodless jihad happened in Tega Cay, South Carolina.

The local women’s club had gifted a beautiful monument to the city honoring fallen police officers. The stone memorial was installed in front of the new police station by an Eagle Scout.

The Herald newspaper reported that the front of the monument was inscribed with the text of Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

According to FoxNews.com, on the back of the memorial was a prayer, “Lord, I ask for courage. Courage to face and conquer my own fears, courage to take me where others will not go...Give me Lord, concern for others who trust me and compassion for those who need me. And please Lord, through it all, be at my side."

Not long after the memorial was erected a lone citizen showed up at a city council meeting complain about the inclusion of the word “Lord” on the memorial.

The man, who identified himself as a “practicing church-goer,” took issue with religious references on government property.

“Public grounds and public services should remain secular and natural for all members of the community -- all members,” the citizen told the council in a video posted by The Herald.

He said the monument honoring dead police officers made people feel unwelcome.

One person complained, folks. One person. That’s all it took for the city council to remove the Bible verse and the word “Lord” from the monument. The Lord was literally erased from the stone because they feared a lawsuit.

The disgruntled resident said the reference to the Bible and to the Lord “makes Tega Cay look exclusionary and biased toward one specific group at the expense of others.”

“The Tega Cay police station is not the place for a religious memento,” the man told lawmakers. “I would highly recommend a modification, a relocation or a removal of the boulder before Tega Cay ends up in a legal quagmire which very well could happen if nothing is done here.”

That’s all it took for the city council to remove the Bible verse and the word “Lord” from the monument. The Lord was literally erased from the stone because they feared a lawsuit.

Once their act of cowardice made national headlines, the city decided to completely remove the memorial.

City Manager Charlie Funderburk told The Herald there was never any intent to offend anyone or show preference to one group over another.

“We respect and care for all citizens, regardless of what their faith may or may not be,” he told the newspaper.

It’s important to note that this act of war on our culture happened in South Carolina, not Oregon or Washington State. As I write in my book, the entire nation is under assault.

Freedom-loving patriots in Tega Cay have a Constitutional responsibility to stand up and fight back. And here’s what I recommend:

First, every lawmaker who agreed to remove the memorial should be removed from office. Circulate a recall petition. Find new candidates who will defend the Constitution.

Second, whoever desecrated the memorial should face vandalism charges. And whoever gave the order to desecrate the memorial should face charges, too.

And finally, citizens should demand that the memorial be refurbished and restored to its rightful place.

Stand up for our culture, America. It’s the only way to save the nation.

Lord, have mercy.

