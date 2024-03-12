Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

TikTok is digital fentanyl, Biden's border crisis comes to the suburbs, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Biden would rather put Americans in extreme danger than admit Trump was right Video

Sean Hannity: Biden would rather put Americans in extreme danger than admit Trump was right

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the president's response to migrant crime following Laken Riley's killing on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the president's response to migrant crime following Laken Riley's killing. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The border and 'Catholic social teaching'. Continue reading…

TRIPLE THREAT – Inflation, interest rates and immigration are all part of how American workers are hurt by Biden's policies. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – They’re going after people who can’t stand Letitia James? Continue reading…

MIKE PENCE – TikTok is digital fentanyl and Congress, Biden must act before it's too late. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on President Biden saying he regrets using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley’s alleged murderer. Continue watching…

Laura: For Democrats, Americans killed by illegal immigrants are collateral damage Video

CLOCK IS TICKING – TikTok user freakout reveals awful secret owners were trying to hide. Continue reading…

PARTNERS IN CRIME – Biden's border crisis comes to the suburbs. Continue reading…

NO REST FOR THE WOKE – You can set your daylight savings time clock by their constant demands. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.12.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.