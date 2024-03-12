TikTok is digital fentanyl, Biden's border crisis comes to the suburbs, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the president's response to migrant crime following Laken Riley's killing. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The border and 'Catholic social teaching'. Continue reading…

TRIPLE THREAT – Inflation, interest rates and immigration are all part of how American workers are hurt by Biden's policies. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – They’re going after people who can’t stand Letitia James? Continue reading…

MIKE PENCE – TikTok is digital fentanyl and Congress, Biden must act before it's too late. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on President Biden saying he regrets using the word ‘illegal’ to describe Laken Riley’s alleged murderer. Continue watching…

CLOCK IS TICKING – TikTok user freakout reveals awful secret owners were trying to hide. Continue reading…

PARTNERS IN CRIME – Biden's border crisis comes to the suburbs. Continue reading…

NO REST FOR THE WOKE – You can set your daylight savings time clock by their constant demands. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…