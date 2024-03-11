LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden knows that the term 'illegal' was accurate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down the backlash to President Biden's use of the word "illegal" to describe the alleged killer of Georiga nursing student Laken Riley on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: "Apology to a killer." That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, once in a while, Biden lets his old self slip out, and he says something that he'd say when he and his party used to actually be a little bit sensible.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN ‘ABSOLUTELY DID NOT APOLOGIZE' FOR CALLING LAKEN RILEY'S ALLEGED KILLER AN ‘ILLEGAL’

The upset in his party and the press was immediate. And it wasn't about the poor young woman murdered by a man Biden's people let into the country, but it was about the nomenclature that Biden used.

Now, to most folks, this came across as our president apologizing for offending the sensibility of a murderer. Well, the majority of Americans are offended by the open border that brings drugs and death across our border every day, thank you very much. And where's our apology, Mr. President? Of course, realizing that they've stepped in it again, the White House is now denying he ever apologized.

"He used a different word." What? Well, just when I thought they couldn't look more idiotic, they always seemed to outdo themselves. Now, the truth is, even the cognitively-impaired Biden, he knows that the term "illegal" was accurate. Many of them are not eligible for asylum. Overwhelmingly, they're not eligible for asylum. They're just here for economic reasons. Now, tough talk on illegal immigration, it used to be the norm among Democrats.

Now, 1995, that was Biden at the end, by the way, and even as recently as 2009, when Democrats still cared about working-class Americans. Democrats cared about their jobs, you know, working-class jobs and the safety of all of us. But not now. For Democrats, Americans killed or otherwise brutalized by illegal aliens are just now collateral damage. If Americans lose their jobs or have wages lowered because of illegal aliens or foreign workers, too bad. The left and their media protectorate want as many illegals waved into America as possible. And the term "illegal" is accurate, but they don't like clear language because it mucks up their plans.