Each February, we celebrate Black History Month by honoring the achievements of African Americans who have shaped this nation. From Frederick Douglass to Booker T. Washington, from Thomas Sowell to Ben Carson, Black excellence has always been defined by perseverance, hard work and merit.

Yet in recent years, the very concept of merit has been under attack by the so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) movement – a movement that does far more harm than good to the Black community.

Over the past few months – particularly in the wake of Donald Trump’s historic election victory – companies have been abandoning DEI initiatives at a breakneck pace. Walmart, Target, Meta, McDonald’s, John Deere, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s, Molson Coors, Caterpillar, Toyota, Nissan, Boeing and others have all scaled back or eliminated DEI policies, and ever more companies are lining up to follow in their footsteps.

Some buckled in the face of grassroots pressure channeled by activists such as Robby Starbuck. Others were responding to recent court decisions – including a 2024 Supreme Court ruling – that created legal liability for companies that continue to discriminate on the basis of race or gender. Still others are merely trying to curry favor with the new administration and get ahead of anticipated regulations.

Those regulations are already coming, in the form of executive orders from President Trump that prohibit discriminatory practices in the federal government and encourage private companies to follow suit.

It’s about time.

For years, corporate America and government institutions alike have embraced DEI as a solution to racial disparities. But instead of empowering Black Americans, DEI policies have pushed us to the sidelines.

These initiatives prioritize identity over merit, casting a shadow over the achievements of Black professionals by suggesting they couldn’t compete on a level playing field. Worse still, DEI shifts focus away from the real issues that hinder Black success and redirects resources toward causes that have nothing to do with our advancement.

Look at what’s happening today: Illegal immigrants and the transgender movement have been elevated above Black Americans. Billions of dollars are funneled into programs for non-citizens, while public schools in Black neighborhoods continue to fail their students.

In public schools, DEI has helped foster a culture of excuses rather than excellence. Too many Black children are being told that failing grades are acceptable because expectations should be lower for them. I’ve personally witnessed kids being taught to believe that an ‘F’ is OK simply because they are Black. That’s not empowerment – it’s indoctrination in failure.

At the heart of the problem is a victim mentality that DEI breeds. Instead of addressing real disparities – such as the devastating impact of fatherlessness in Black communities – public schools would rather promote racial quotas and watered-down academic standards.

DEI proponents vehemently oppose school choice, not because they care about Black students, but because they want to control the system and pick winners and losers. If they truly wanted to uplift Black kids, they would support giving parents the power to choose better schools for their children.

Even in the realm of Black History Month, DEI plays a disturbing role in erasing certain Black voices. Where are the celebrations of Ben Carson, Thomas Sowell or Condoleezza Rice? Why don’t we see major news outlets highlighting the contributions of HUD Secretary Scott Turner – an NFL veteran and a Black conservative – during Super Bowl season, which coincides with Black History Month?

The answer is simple: DEI isn’t about diversity of thought. It’s about ideological conformity.

We must reject the false promises of DEI and return to celebrating Black achievement based on merit, character and perseverance.

Black history is filled with men and women who overcame adversity not because of handouts or quotas, but because of their resilience and God-given talent. That’s the legacy we should honor – not a movement that teaches our children they cannot succeed without a crutch.

It’s time to stand up for real Black excellence and ensure that future generations are not shackled by the low expectations of DEI, but instead, are inspired by the limitless possibilities of hard work and merit.