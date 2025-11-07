Survivors call America to stand with persecuted Christians in Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a Christian and a university president, I believe no one should suffer for their faith, especially those who follow the One who said, "If they persecuted me, they will persecute you" (John 15:20). Yet in Nigeria, thousands of believers face brutal violence for doing just that.

President Donald Trump recently declared that the United States will no longer stand by while Christians are being targeted. He has called for a halt to foreign aid and has asked the Pentagon to prepare for possible military intervention to stop what he described as the "mass slaughter" of Christians in Nigeria. His words are not only politically significant but morally urgent.

This issue is not abstract to me. I’ve had the privilege of knowing two young women who lived through that persecution and whose courage now challenges all of us. Their names are Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu.

In 2014, Boko Haram terrorists attacked a girls’ school in Chibok, Nigeria, and kidnapped over 270 students. The name Boko Haram means "Western education is forbidden." That night, these militants burned classrooms, terrorized families and loaded terrified girls into trucks. Many were never seen again. But some escaped. Joy and Lydia were among them.

BOKO HARAM KIDNAPPING SURVIVOR PRAISES TRUMP AS HE WEIGHS 'VICIOUS' MILITARY ACTION IN NIGERIA

In the back of a truck, Joy cried out to a God she did not yet know personally. "If You save me," she prayed, "I will follow You." Then she sensed a simple but clear command: Jump. She obeyed. Injured and alone, she ran through the dark. Lydia followed. Bloodied and barefoot, they fled into the unknown, believing that God had a purpose beyond the pain.

Eventually, the girls were relocated to the United States and enrolled in a small Christian high school in Oregon. When it came time for college, they faced a new test. The Nigerian government, which had been involved in their resettlement, pressured them to pursue a path that did not align with their convictions. They stood firm. Having risked their lives for freedom and faith, they would not compromise on either.

That’s when we at Southeastern University became aware of their story. We offered Joy and Lydia full scholarships to continue their education in an environment that respected their convictions. Since then, I’ve watched these two young women grow into leaders. Joy studied social work, determined to help others overcome trauma. Lydia pursued legal studies, preparing to advocate for girls like herself who had no voice.

FAITH, FREEDOM AND THE FIGHT AGAINST RISING ANTISEMITISM

Their story didn’t stay in the classroom. They were invited to speak at the United Nations, where they shared their testimony with global leaders and called for action to protect religious freedom and vulnerable children. While there, they met President Trump in person, a moment of encouragement and alignment between their courage and his public commitment to ending Christian persecution. Their message was simple and urgent: persecution is real, and the world must not look away.

According to the Nigerian-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, over 7,000 Christians were killed in Nigeria in the first seven months of this year. Churches have been destroyed, pastors murdered and entire communities displaced. While the conflict involves complex political and economic factors, the targeting of Christian believers is consistent and undeniable. Nigeria remains one of the most dangerous places on Earth to be a follower of Jesus.

This is why President Trump’s statement matters. The United States should not provide aid to governments that allow, ignore or contribute to religious violence. Our foreign policy must reflect not only our national interest but also our moral responsibility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

As a Christian university president, I also believe this moment calls the church to something deeper. It is time to educate our students and communities about the realities of global persecution. It is time to pray without ceasing for the suffering church. And it is time to raise our voices, not in fear or anger, but in conviction and truth.

Joy and Lydia have shown us what courageous faith looks like. They did not allow fear to define them. They did not let persecution silence them. They are living proof that God can turn trauma into testimony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump has spoken. Now the question is whether we will act. Will we remember those who suffer for their faith? Will we stand for religious freedom, not just in theory but in practice? Will we raise a generation ready to lead with moral clarity in a broken world?

Joy and Lydia already have. May we be found just as faithful.