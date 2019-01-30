Stuart Varney: How long are we going to tolerate the sliming of decent people?

I'm Stuart Varney and this is My Take.

You'd think they would learn: assassinating the character of a decent person, just because you disagree with their politics, will not turn out the way you hoped.

After their failure to prevent the elevation of Justice Brett Kavanagh to the Supreme Court, the left is now going after Neomi Rao, who is the Trump administration's nominee to the important D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. With Kavanagh, they went back to his high school yearbook, searching desperately for anything that would slime his teenage character. With Rao, they've gone to her college writing!



BuzzFeed, which claims to be a journalistic enterprise, says she wrote "inflammatory op-eds in college."

Yikes!

She had written against racial preferences. Since when has that disbarred anyone from a judgeship?

She also wrote that progressives preach tolerance but don't practice it.

Clearly, Judge Rao would be a thorn in the side of progressives, and they can't have that!

Liberals will fight to the end to preserve their dominance of the judiciary. It should be noted that Neomi Rao is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She is a person of color, and a woman. And, she is being nominated for the seat that was vacated by Justice Kavanagh when he went to the Supreme Court. If she gets in, it would be salt into the left's Kavanagh wound.

I think they lose again.

How long are we going to tolerate the sliming of decent people?

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on Fox Nation on January 30, 2019.

