Stuart Varney: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's statement on climate change is mind-boggling!

I'm Stuart Varney and this is "My Take."

The Greens have a problem: their doomsday scare stories are not galvanizing voters to action and extreme environmental rules and regulations come across as, frankly ridiculous.

Let me start there: intensely annoying "green rules." In Britain, the main highway that links the north and south of the country is called the M1. It's as important as I-95 or Interstate 80 here. Recently, a 13-mile stretch of the M1 was closed for 10 straight nights. That's drastic!.

Why the closure? Because contractors had to take down some trees by the side of the road, but they didn't want to disturb a family of door-mice. So they had to park their cranes on the M1 and, quietly, pull out the trees.

Wouldn't that in itself disturb the door-mice? Of course, it would, but these days, you have to go to the Nth Degree to accommodate the endangered mouse. Who cares about motorists, stuck in a 50-mile traffic jam!

I understand this is Britain and not America, but you get the point: around the world, the Greens put human interests behind all others. And they do it, they say, to save humanity.

Which brings me to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the newly elected socialist. She told an interviewer "The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change." Really? She doesn't care what it may cost.

To her and her generation, it's World War III.

Really?

I don't think these scares work, in the sense that voters are not buying these catastrophic predictions. And let's face it..... We've heard this before, many, many years ago, and still no end of the world. And still, no realistic policies to deal with the crises the Greens always see on the horizon.

I'm not debating climate change. I'm simply suggesting that constant scares are counterproductive, and mind-boggling environmental rules frustrate many voters who might otherwise be sympathetic.

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s monologue on Fox Nations’ “My Take with Stuart Varney.”