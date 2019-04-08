Stop complicating God’s will

What’s my purpose? What is God’s will for my life? And how do I know if I’m currently on the right path? These are all questions we’ve once asked ourselves, and I believe the topic of God’s will to be one of the most discussed topics among evangelical Christians as it pertains one’s spiritual journey.

What if God’s will isn’t as complicated as we make it out to be? What if there isn’t a right or wrong school to go to, or job to take, or person to marry? What if we’re making more of a mess by asking questions than we are finding clarity? What if we’re making this whole thing a lot harder to understand that it’s supposed to be?

While trying to discover my own purpose in this world, I asked myself a lot of the same questions noted above. I guess just like everyone else, I wanted to make sure I was making the right decisions, staying true to God’s plan for my life, and weighing out all my options to make sure I was choosing the correct path in life. I wasn’t asking so many questions because I was unsure of God’s will, but instead, because I wanted to make sure the decisions I was making had me in the center of his will.

CHRISTEN LIMBAUGH BLOOM: IS YOUR GUILT CAUSING YOU TO AVOID GOD? YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS

I wonder how many of us are spending so much time worrying about making the right decisions in life that it’s actually interfering with our relationship with God. Could we be stressing so much about God’s perfect will for our lives that we’re actually missing out on the bigger picture? I believe so…

“The will of God is not something you add to your life. It’s a course you choose. You either line yourself up with the Son of God…or you capitulate to the principle which governs the rest of the world.” ―Elisabeth Elliot

I understand that God has a specific plan and purpose for each of us in this life, but I’ve always wondered how truly specific that plan really is. Is there any wiggle-room? Is there space to breathe? While some people hear audible callings upon their life, which I believe are in fact from God, what about those who haven’t heard exactly which road to take? I understand that the Bible states only one road leads to salvation, but what about our day-to-day lives? What about those people who have sought to be led by The Spirit of God but are at a crossroads in life, one where both roads lead to something good and righteous? What then?

When discussing God’s will and our purpose here on earth as Christians, one passage of the Bible that has always stood out to me is 1 Corinthians 10:31, which says, “So whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” To me, this passage is the essence of God’s will for each of our lives. That no matter what we end up doing in life, just do it for the glory of God until God gives you clear and audible guidance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you sing, do it for the glory of God. If you’re a stay-at-home parent, do it for the glory of God. If you’re a writer, do it for the glory of God. If you feel called to be a teacher, do it for the glory of God. If you work at a restaurant, then do it for the glory of God. No matter what season of life you’re currently in, just do it all for the glory of God. That’s God’s will for you. Because when you glorify Him, you align yourself with Jesus.

Instead of stressing over the small details in your decision making, ask yourself whether or not your decisions are glorifying God. If they aren’t, then I don’t believe them to be part of God’s will. But if they are, then you may just be right where God wants you to be.

God’s will for your life is simple; glorify him in all that you do.