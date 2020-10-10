Expand / Collapse search
Published

Steve Doocy: Make Sean Hannity's Mac 'n Cheese Rolls -- here's how

Watch Steve Doocy show you how easy it is to make Sean Hannity’s Mac ’n Cheese Rolls

Steve Doocy
By Steve Doocy | Fox News
Steve Doocy unveils new cookbook

Steve Doocy unveils new cookbook

Fox News' Steve Doocy and wife Kathy release a new cookbook, 'Happy in a Hurry Cookbook;' Steve weighs in on 'The Daily Briefing.'

This weekend we continue our food series on FoxNews.com of recipes and columns based on Steve and Kathy Doocy’s brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home.

In addition to classic Doocy family recipes, many famous faces shared foods for this cookbook that make them happy, including TV and radio superstar Sean Hannity.

Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy

Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy

In the Doocy's last cookbook, Sean shared his corned beef and cabbage recipe, now he’s moved up in their latest cookbook into the Appetizer chapter with Mac 'n Cheese rolls.

Sean Hannity's Mac 'n Cheese rolls

Sean Hannity's Mac 'n Cheese rolls

Watch Steve show you how easy it is to make Sean’s Mac ’n Cheese Rolls: 

Steve Doocy cooks Sean's mac and cheese rolls

ABC Delicious!

Honestly, we’ve all run out of things to cook during the pandemic. So, if you’re looking for something different, there are 100+ new easy and delicious ideas n the Doocy’s "Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," click this link to order.

Steve Doocy currently serves as co-host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). Based in New York, he joined the network in 1996. His latest book is, "The Happy Cookbook." Click here for more information on Steve Doocy