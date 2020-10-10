Steve Doocy: Make Sean Hannity's Mac 'n Cheese Rolls -- here's how

This weekend we continue our food series on FoxNews.com of recipes and columns based on Steve and Kathy Doocy’s brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home."

In addition to classic Doocy family recipes, many famous faces shared foods for this cookbook that make them happy, including TV and radio superstar Sean Hannity.

In the Doocy's last cookbook, Sean shared his corned beef and cabbage recipe, now he’s moved up in their latest cookbook into the Appetizer chapter with Mac 'n Cheese rolls.

Watch Steve show you how easy it is to make Sean’s Mac ’n Cheese Rolls:

ABC Delicious!

Honestly, we’ve all run out of things to cook during the pandemic. So, if you’re looking for something different, there are 100+ new easy and delicious ideas n the Doocy’s "Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," click this link to order.

