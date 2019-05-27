Steve Deace: Republicans behave like they’re dealing with the same old Democratic Party – They are so wrong

Do you get the sense nowadays there are two Americas? That there’s the America the left wants, and then what’s left of actual America? You’re on to something.

A major evolution has taken place within the American left in our time. Yesterday's liberals are all but gone now. They have been replaced by today's leftists.

Here's the real difference between yesterday's liberals and today's leftists.

Yesterday's liberals wanted government to permit you to do stupid or immoral things. Today's leftists want government to command you to do them and then punish you if you won't.

Here's what that looks like in our culture.

Yesterday's liberals believed in multi-cultural diversity. Today's leftists believe in statist conformity.

Yesterday's liberals were suspicious of authoritarianism. Today's leftists seek to ruthlessly wield it. For your own good, of course.

Yesterday's liberals believed in freedom of speech so much they fought to protect even obscenity. Today's leftists find it obscene you challenge their views, and want you no longer protected to do so.

Yesterday's liberals wanted all the kids to read books like "Catcher in the Rye" that encouraged or inspired contrarian thinking and behavior. Today's leftists don't want you reading that, because that may encourage or inspire you to have views contrary to theirs.

Yesterday's liberals believed in softening societal norms. Today's leftists believe in replacing them altogether. Hence, we’re now even debating what bathroom to use, and what sports to play in.

Yesterday's liberals viewed themselves as champions of dissent. Today's leftists vow you will be made to care if you dare to dissent. This is the whole point of political correctness, to shutdown dissenters by immediately labeling them as beneath contempt. And racists, misogynists, xenophobes, and homophobes don’t deserve rights, don’t you know. Leftists believe in the mantra you can’t lose an argument if you never allow it to happen in the first place.

Yesterday's liberals believed in global cooling. Today's leftists believe in global warming, and that if you don't celebrate Earth Day — a holiday started by a dude who murdered and composted his girlfriend — you're a "science-denier."

Yesterday's liberals rallied to political dissidents in totalitarian countries. Today's leftists create dissidents by throwing the likes of Kim Davis in jail, bankrupting families like the Kleins, and taking the chaste nuns at the Little Sisters of the Poor all the way to the Supreme Court demanding they violate their vows.

What was once a pro-immigration party is now an open borders one.

What was once a pro-middle-class party now takes jobs away from the middle class because of what the temperature might be 10,000 years from now.

What was once a "government should do for people what they can't do for themselves" party is now a government should tell you what you can and cannot do party.

What was once a religiously pluralistic party is now an irreligious one.

What was once a left-of-center political party is now a neo-Marxist one.

This devolution of the Democratic Party is the reason we're constantly witnessing two things.

One is that Democrats can’t come together to make any deals in Washington, no matter how much Republicans bend over backward to make it so. The only deal Democrats in Washington will make with Republicans is to politically slit their throat, or for Republicans to do it themselves.

Secondly, literally, everything is politicized nowadays. That includes, for instance, visits to the White House by championship sports teams.

See, Republicans are behaving as if they’re still dealing with the Democrats of yesteryear. That’s why they always end up negotiating with themselves. However, that era is gone. The era of Tip O’Neill and Ronald Reagan waging war all day, only to then toast each other over an adult beverage that evening, is gone. The Democratic Party of Bill Clinton, which supported balanced budgets and welfare reform, is also gone.

The Democratic Party has become a vehicle of iconoclasm, where the goal is to tear down Western civilization altogether. Literally, nothing is sacred. Its radical mouthpieces, once relegated to liberal cable news networks, academia and Hollywood, are now embodied by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ocasio-Cortez. The party has gone so far left that ever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of all people, often finds herself attempting to babysit her own would-be Che Gueveras.

When Pelosi is your party’s voice of moderation, you’ve lost the meaning of the word.