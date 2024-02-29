Expand / Collapse search
The state of our unions, the death of a young woman, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: The Democrats' policy is to keep the border open, period Video

Laura: The Democrats' policy is to keep the border open, period

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says President Biden's 'very bad' poll numbers are the only reason he went to the southern border on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host says President Biden's 'very bad' poll numbers are the only reason he went to the southern border. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump's list of proposed key appointees he should issue soon. Continue reading…

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' – Newsom’s California is a mess of crime and a huge warning to the nation. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – It took the death of a young woman before Biden was 'forced' to visit the border. Continue reading…

$100,000 – Would you agree to skip college? Continue reading…

THE NATURE BOY – Ignore the haters. Continue watching…

Ric Flair: Ignore the haters Video

HAPPILY EVER AFTER? – The state of the union isn't strong because of the state of our unions. Continue reading…

GOOGLE THAT – Google’s Gemini AI has a White people problem. Continue reading…

THEIR LAST WISH – My parents survived the Holocaust. They gave us 5 lessons on living well. Continue reading…

02.28.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.