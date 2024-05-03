The show trial of Donald Trump, Antifa returns, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says President Biden's statement on the anti-Israel protests was ‘pathetic.’ Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The show trial of Donald Trump. Continue reading…

BIG BROTHER – I asked Congress to stop a power grab that victimizes small businesses. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – NYC wants to lock up Trump for talking while violent felons walk free. Continue reading…

CRYSTAL BALL – Antifa returns with a vengeance in college mobs. Here’s what the future holds. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor shares details on Northwestern University negotiating with anti-Israel protesters, fraternity brothers defending the American flag and more. Continue watching…

SQUATTER SCAM – When private property is taken, all of society pays a price. Continue reading…

PERFECT LITTLE FAMILY – I had 8 abortions, but Georgia’s heartbeat law saved my son’s life. Continue reading…

ONLY CHINA KNOWS – Chinese illegal border crossings spike by 7,000%. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…