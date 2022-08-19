Shocking attacks on Clarence Thomas, CNN's Stelter axed and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – All the indications we have right now suggest that, despite President Joe Biden's well-earned unpopularity, the Democratic Party still has a strong chance of holding Congress in November... Continue reading…
PROGRESSIVE DOUBLE STANDARD AND JUSTICE THOMAS – The violent rhetoric used against Clarence Thomas since the Dobbs decision would never be tolerated if he were a progressive… Continue reading…
CNN'S STELTER AXED – Here are four outrageous examples of why the former "Reliable Sources" host earned his dismissal… Continue reading…
LISTEN, DON'T LECTURE – Liz Cheney's primary defeat tells us today's Republicans have changed and want something different from their elected officials… Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – One thing we've learned about liberals being in charge – violence is truly inclusive. It's one place where diversity trumps everything, even safety... Continue reading…
IT BEGAN WITH BARACK – Biden’s federal overreach began when he was vice president… Continue reading…
SOBER WARNING – The attack on Salman Rushdie is a reminder that extremes on left and right now tolerate censorship, violence as part of ominous shift in attitudes... Continue reading…
DR. BEN CARSON – America was built on the rule of law but Joe Biden and his team are tearing it apart at the seams… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity reacts to CNN announcing the cancellation of media show ‘Reliable Sources’... Watch now...
SWEETHEART UNION DEAL – The harmful union mandate in the just approved Inflation Reduction Act will undermine its clean energy agenda… Continue reading…
RNC CHAIRWOMAN McDANIEL – The tragedy in Afghanistan was result of Biden's 'America Last' philosophy... Continue reading…
TAKE FROM THE POOR, GIVE TO THE RICH – Electric vehicle subsidies are even bigger than you were told by Democrats… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Moving Ahead. Check out all of our political cartoons...