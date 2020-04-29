Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Sex assault allegation against Biden gets far too little attention from liberal media

As many in the media work to cover up or dismiss Tara Reade’s explosive allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden when she was on his Senate staff in 1993, their liberal bias and complete hypocrisy have been on full display.

How many Americans have heard of Tara Reade? How many know her story? How many know what she has alleged that former Vice President Biden – now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee – did to her in a Senate office building?

No doubt far fewer Americans are familiar with the allegation against Biden than have heard the claim Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made about an alleged sexual assault when she was a high school student against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh around his Senate confirmation hearing.

Kavanaugh was nominated by President Trump, making him an immediate target for the media and Democrats. As a result, the attention the allegation made against him received was many times greater than the attention given to allegation against Biden.

Let me be clear: all women should be heard. Survivors of sexual assault have experienced trauma, and speaking out takes tremendous courage – especially in today’s media landscape. But the accused should also be entitled to due process, unlike Kavanaugh, who was presumed guilty without any evidence supporting Blasey Ford’s claims.

The liberal media believe that all women who bring allegations forward against a conservative man should be heard and commended for their bravery. But the left-wing media clearly believe that women who bring allegations forward against a liberal man should be silenced and pushed to the side.

Don’t take my word for it. Earlier this month, The New York Times published an article about the Reade allegations online and then quickly deleted the end of the second sentence, which I have highlighted in boldface type below:

“No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

For many in the media, Tara Reade’s allegations do not rise to the level of sexual misconduct because The New York Times decided they don’t. And the Times decided Biden’s past conduct that women said made them uncomfortable was not fit to print.

Well, I’m not going to sweep Biden’s behavior and the allegations against him under the rug just because the liberal media want to do so.

Let’s not forget about the women who came forward for years with allegations that were ignored against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a longtime liberal donor and friend to President Bill and Hillary Clinton and President Barack and Michelle Obama.

The hypocrisy is astounding and it has serious implications.

What are the media teaching women about coming forward? That they will be believed and supported as long as they make accusations against a conservative man – but will not be believed, not be supported, and be silenced if they make accusations against a liberal man?

Democratic politicians who attacked Kavanaugh are as hypocritical as their media allies. During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Democrats denied him any semblance of due process, conducting the proceeding like a kangaroo court.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., tweeted: “It all comes down to this question: Do we value women? Dr. Christine Blasey Ford deserves to tell her story. She deserves respect and a full investigation.”

Well, how times have changed! Now that Gillibrand is desperate to be Joe Biden’s running mate, she stands with Biden. Why? Because she said: "Vice President Biden has vehemently denied these allegations, and I support Vice President Biden.”

Except Biden has not denied the allegations – his staff has. The former vice president has not publicly addressed the allegations, nor has he called for an investigation. Biden hasn't even been asked about the allegations by the media.

When Kavanaugh forcefully and convincingly denied the allegations against him, Gillibrand delivered a speech on the Senate floor defending Blasey Ford, saying: “It’s telling American women that your voice doesn’t matter. It’s telling survivors everywhere that your experiences don’t count, they’re not important and they are not to be believed. We are saying that women are worth less than a man’s promotion.”

With her statement this week supporting Biden, Gillibrand is saying in no uncertain terms that Tara Reade’s experience doesn’t count, it’s not important, and that Reade is not to be believed – all because the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee denied the allegation. Because The New York Times has looked into the allegation and dismissed it.

And what about Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California? All these potential Biden vice presidential picks are silent. Where is their support for survivors of sexual assault? Where is all their talk of fairness?

It’s time for the left-wing media and Democrats to drop the act. If they truly believe that all women must be heard, then walk the walk. Don’t just talk the talk when it is politically convenient.

